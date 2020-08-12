Stephens win re-election in Aug. 4 primary

Madison Countians had one contested local race on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.
It was for the Republican Party's candidate for Madison County District One Commissioner. In that race, incumbent Tom Stephens won with 407 votes. Bill Rice was next with 168, and Wade Parsley received 121 votes.
No Democrat or Libertarian filed for the position. Therefore, there will be no race for the position in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election, and Stephens will serve his third 4-year term as district commissioner.
“I am grateful for the continued support going into my third term as district one commissioner,” Stephens said. “I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside Larry (Kemp) and Jason (Green) to improve county roads and to keep Madison County a safe place through these uncertain times.”
Stephens said he is appreciative to everyone who voted for him and to those who placed signs in their yards.
“Regardless of who you voted for or who you supported I am here to represent the entire district and will do my best to listen and resolve every issue I can,” Stephens said. “The job of commissioner goes way past maintaining roads and bridges, and throughout the last eight years I have learned an invaluable amount of information. Thank you for trusting me for another four years.”
In other local results, Madison Countians voted 1,490-755 against Missouri Constitutional Amendment 2. The measure passed statewide, as 672,967 Missourians voted "yes," and 590,809 voted "no."
In the Republican primary for State Senate District 27, the Madison County vote was Holly Rehder 1,055 and Kathy Swan 638. Rehder narrowly won the primary district wide with 16,834 votes to Swan's 16,693. Rehder will face Democrat Donnie Owens in November.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State's office, unofficial election results can be viewed at enr.sos.mo.gov. The Secretary of State will certify primary election results by Aug. 25.
