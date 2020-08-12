Stephens win re-election in Aug. 4 primary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison Countians had one contested local race on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.

It was for the Republican Party's candidate for Madison County District One Commissioner. In that race, incumbent Tom Stephens won with 407 votes. Bill Rice was next with 168, and Wade Parsley received 121 votes.

No Democrat or Libertarian filed for the position. Therefore, there will be no race for the position in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election, and Stephens will serve his third 4-year term as district commissioner.

“I am grateful for the continued support going into my third term as district one commissioner,” Stephens said. “I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside Larry (Kemp) and Jason (Green) to improve county roads and to keep Madison County a safe place through these uncertain times.”

Stephens said he is appreciative to everyone who voted for him and to those who placed signs in their yards.