Jessica Stevens

Jessica Stevens (right) is sworn in by Madison County Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann to become Madison County Interim Treasurer.

 Alan Kopisty, Democrat News

As of June 1, Jessica Stevens has been appointed Madison County Interim Treasurer. Due to family illness Nadeen Rice stepped down from her duties but left the office in the hands of Stevens who had been working alongside Rice for the past three months.

Stevens said she had been assisting Rice while she was in and out of the office dealing with a family illness.

"A person has to be extremely detail-oriented to know which account money is to be deposited into or which account and subcategory an expense is to be paid out of," Stevens said. "After 12 years as deputy county clerk, I am very knowledgeable on where income and expenses are to go."

Stevens will be stepping down from her position as deputy county clerk but will be assisting in the training of her replacement.

"The deputy county clerk's job isn't easy and can't be learned in a short time period," Stevens said. "So, I will be helping in any way I can to make sure that day to day operations continue to run as smooth as possible for both the county clerk's office and the treasurer's office."

Stevens said she is looking forward to her new role and has always enjoyed working with numbers, making spreadsheets and filling out paperwork.

The job of the county treasurer is to deposit all revenue the county receives and write all checks. Every check issued by the county must be signed by the  treasurer. The county has 30 bank accounts and 541 subaccounts which must be reconciled by the treasurer and profit and loss statements must be created and turned over to the county clerk's office as part of the checks and balances system.

Stevens said she has been able to learn more about the ins and outs of county government due to this job opportunity and has found it very interesting. 

"I want to be the treasurer because the job entails what I consider to be my favorite part of my position as deputy county clerk," Stevens said. "I love working with numbers, making deposits, writing checks and processing paperwork. I feel like I do an excellent job with those type of things."

Stevens said she is looking forward to running for the position when the time comes and excited to campaign and meet with the citizens of Madison County.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

