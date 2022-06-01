Stitched together

Purple, green, black or brown, tall, short, one-eyed, or six-legged, monsters can be anything the imagination creates.

First graders at Fredericktown Elementary School were challenged by the seventh and eighth graders at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School to imagine and draw their own monsters.

The middle school students were then tasked with bringing those very monsters off the page and into a stuffed version to give back to the first graders.

"The first graders read the book 'I Need My Monster,' by Amanda Noll which is about a little boy who has a monster under his bed," KABMS FACS Teacher Miriah Allgier said. "One day his monster leaves a note saying he is going fishing. So the boy goes through different monsters to try to find one while his is away fishing."

Allgier said, the book gave the students ideas of how to describe their monsters and different characteristics that their own monster would have.

"Each first grader was given a paper to put their name on, what their monster's name was, and what their monster liked to eat," Allgier said. "Then at the bottom was free range to draw what their monster would look like. My seventh and eighth graders were then able to choose which monster they could create."

Allgier said, her students had certain requirements such as length, use of three different hand stitches, partially stuffed, and at least one button.

Armed with felt, fabrics, yarn, buttons, pipe cleaners and more the FACS students got to work creating the monsters through the eyes of their first grade underclassmen.

"Most of the students were pretty excited to be able to deliver the monsters to the kids," Allgier said. "I had quite a few students do multiple monsters because the amount of monsters outnumbered the seventh and eighth grade students I have. I was surprised by how many students stepped in and wanted to make another one and also helped out other students to complete their assigned monster."

Allgier said, not only were the first graders happy to be handed their monster that was created for them, but the seventh and eighth graders were proud to give them something they created.

"I would like to think that the middle schoolers enjoyed the project and enjoyed even more to hand a little one something that they created," Allgier said. "In the beginning they weren't too excited because I hadn't planned the whole delivery to the first graders but, after quickly receiving approval from administration, I told my middle schoolers that they would be able to hand deliver them. That changed a lot of their moods because they were able to see the first graders reactions."

Allgier said, it made her feel good when, in the end, a lot of her students asked her to take their picture with the first grader and their monster.

"When I received the news that I was the new FACS (Family and Consumer Science, what most use to call home economics) teacher, I quickly joined facebook groups that were created for FACS teachers," Allgier said. "I had seen other FACS teachers do this project and wanted to join in on the fun."

Allgier said, the project taught her students how to be creative, to construct a model from a drawing, to sew a button on, and how to use different stitches for different purposes.

"We also talked briefly about how these younger kids are going to respond to some monsters and how the older kids should react," Allgier said. "I told my kids that the little ones were looking up to them, and my students really stepped up in being mature and great role models for them in just the short time we delivered the monsters."

Allgier said, she thinks just an interaction between the two ages helped her kids come out of their shell a little.

The project took a lot of planning and coordination, but at Fredericktown R-I, the buildings are always up for a challenge and a chance to work together.

"I started planning this at the beginning of April but definitely could have started earlier," Allgier said. "The first graders completed and turned in their drawings within about a week. Then my students spent 2-3 weeks on the sewing projects and finalizing making sure all monsters were done and ready to be delivered."

Allgier said, she would like to thank the school administration for approving the project, all the first grade teachers for helping out a bunch with having all their kids create the drawings, and the extra set of hands that helped out in delivering the projects.

"Then, my 7th and 8th grade FACS students, they are the rockstars," Allgeir said. "I am so proud of them and hope they know how much those 1st graders loved their monsters."

Allgier said, whoever came up with this idea is brilliant.

