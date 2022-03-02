 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockhoff Memorial's Valentine King and Queen

  • 0
Stockhoff Memorial's Valentine's Day King and Queen

The 2022 Stockhoff Memorial Valentine's Day King and Queen are married couple Wendell "Duke" Edmonds and his wife Elizabeth Edmonds.

 Provided by Stockhoff Memorial

The 2022 Stockhoff Memorial Valentine's Day King and Queen are married couple Wendell "Duke" Edmonds and his wife Elizabeth Edmonds.

Duke and Elizabeth have been married since November 2, 1963 and have been at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home since January of 2021.

SMNH staff say, Duke always pulls the chair out for his wife when they are being seated in the dining room, every time they eat. They call each other mom and dad and where there is one, the other one is right behind. They love each other. Their children and their grandchildren are the light of their lives.

This year's runners-up are Sheila Underwood and Gary Schaefer.

The coronation was held during a party on Valentine’s Day. Everyone enjoyed the pizza party themed "We love you to 'pizzas.'” The day was topped off with cupcakes and some pizza-themed games. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Lloyd Clark

John Lloyd Clark

John Lloyd Clark, 96, died Saturday, February 19, 1922 in Fredericktown. He was born August 13, 1925 in Fredericktown, the son of Fred Henry a…

Marvin Glen Chapman

Marvin Glen Chapman

Marvin Glen Chapman, 83, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, in New London, Missouri. He was born May 13, 1938 in Zion, Missouri, the son of Lewis…

John Edward King

John Edward King

John Edward King, 78, of Mexico, Missouri, died Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Pin Oaks Living Center. John was born May 24, 1943, in Frederi…

What a meal, what a deal

What a meal, what a deal

If you ask my kid’s what their Grandma does best, one of the first things they will say is she is a great cook. She always makes them whatever…

David Eugene Williams

David Eugene Williams

David Eugene Williams, 63, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Fredericktown. He was born November 17, 1958 in St. Louis, the son of Clifford…

Let's dance

Let's dance

Two-hundred and twenty-five kids came out for the 9th annual Kid's Valentine's Dance, Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News