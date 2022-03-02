Stockhoff Memorial's Valentine King and Queen

The 2022 Stockhoff Memorial Valentine's Day King and Queen are married couple Wendell "Duke" Edmonds and his wife Elizabeth Edmonds.
Duke and Elizabeth have been married since November 2, 1963 and have been at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home since January of 2021.
SMNH staff say, Duke always pulls the chair out for his wife when they are being seated in the dining room, every time they eat. They call each other mom and dad and where there is one, the other one is right behind. They love each other. Their children and their grandchildren are the light of their lives.
This year's runners-up are Sheila Underwood and Gary Schaefer.
The coronation was held during a party on Valentine’s Day. Everyone enjoyed the pizza party themed "We love you to 'pizzas.'” The day was topped off with cupcakes and some pizza-themed games.