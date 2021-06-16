Stop Motion: Missouri’s endangered animals

June 25, we’ll be working with modeling clay to create a basic stop-motion video featuring one of Missouri’s endangered animals.

You’ll go home with a stop motion kit so that you can keep your directorial spirit alive. Bring your smartphone, and we’ll supply the rest. The program will be at:

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown at 11 a.m.

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton at 2 p.m.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.