 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stop Motion: Missouri’s endangered animals
0 comments

Stop Motion: Missouri’s endangered animals

{{featured_button_text}}

June 25, we’ll be working with modeling clay to create a basic stop-motion video featuring one of Missouri’s endangered animals.

You’ll go home with a stop motion kit so that you can keep your directorial spirit alive. Bring your smartphone, and we’ll supply the rest. The program will be at:

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown at 11 a.m.

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton at 2 p.m.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary James Hinsen
Obituaries

Gary James Hinsen

Gary James Hinsen, 68, formerly of Caledonia, Missouri, died Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was born July 12, 1952 in Ironton, Missouri, a son of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News