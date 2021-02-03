Stopping government corruption is a team effort

Two years ago, I launched a renewed effort to fight fraud and abuse in government by creating the Public Corruption and Fraud Division in my office. In every corner of the state, we've shown that exposing wrongdoing by public officials not only helps recover tax dollars for citizens, it puts others on notice that corruption will not be tolerated. As a CPA and certified fraud examiner, I remain committed to being your independent watchdog as we work to root out fraud and abuse.

Since 2015, audits by my office have led to 77 criminal charges against public officials. That work has been amplified by the Public Corruption and Fraud Division, which includes a team of dedicated attorneys, auditors and investigators. They have a demonstrated history of working with local, state and federal law enforcement to pursue justice for taxpayers.

The results are significant. An audit of the city of Center in northeast Missouri found the city clerk misappropriated more than $300,000 in public funds and used them to pay credit card bills and other personal expenses. That's a lot of taxpayer dollars in a town of only 500 people. She now faces federal criminal charges of wire fraud and theft, and my office is working with prosecutors on the case.