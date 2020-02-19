Stopping the spread of disease

"The CDC has been working with health partners to implement these travel policies," Rehkop said. "As of Feb. 10 they have already screened around 30,000 people in the U.S. airports. They are being diligent to prevent the spread into our population."

Rehkop said the CDC updates its website, www.cdc.gov/ncov, daily with the latest information and advice to the public.

"Remember to take preventive action every day," Rehkop said. "Things such as avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home when you are sick are things that help prevent the spread of all kinds of infectious diseases."

Other preventive actions include: covering your nose and mouth when sneezing, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated, and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

"Remember there have been no cases detected in Missouri, but we can all do our part to prevent the spread of all kinds of infectious disease," Rehkop said. "The same steps we take every year to prevent the spread of the flu will also help protect you and your family from the spread of coronavirus."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

