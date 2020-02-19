Stopping the spread of disease

Missouri has been fortunate to not have any cases of 2019 novel coronavirus or have any individuals being monitored, as of Feb. 13. However, the CDC and the Madison County Health Department want to remind everyone of the ways to prevent the spread of germs.
"The novel coronavirus, which first began in China, has now began to spread internationally," Teresa Rehkop at the health department said. "While there has not yet been a community spread of the virus in the United States the CDC expects more confirmed cases in the coming days and weeks."
According to the CDC, 27 international locations, including the United States, have reported confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus. As of Feb. 10, 12 infections have been reported in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin.
"At this time the CDC is reporting the person-to-person spread of coronavirus has only been seen among people who have had close and prolonged contact with someone who has become infected in China," Rehkop said. "President Donald Trump issued a proclamation, Jan. 31 which became effective Feb. 2, suspending entry for persons who pose a risk of transmitting 2019 novel coronavirus."
Rehkop said the proclamation funneled flights to 11 United States airports and required screenings and possible 14-day quarantine of passengers.
"The CDC has been working with health partners to implement these travel policies," Rehkop said. "As of Feb. 10 they have already screened around 30,000 people in the U.S. airports. They are being diligent to prevent the spread into our population."
Rehkop said the CDC updates its website, www.cdc.gov/ncov, daily with the latest information and advice to the public.
"Remember to take preventive action every day," Rehkop said. "Things such as avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home when you are sick are things that help prevent the spread of all kinds of infectious diseases."
Other preventive actions include: covering your nose and mouth when sneezing, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated, and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
"Remember there have been no cases detected in Missouri, but we can all do our part to prevent the spread of all kinds of infectious disease," Rehkop said. "The same steps we take every year to prevent the spread of the flu will also help protect you and your family from the spread of coronavirus."
