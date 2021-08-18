Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

The trouble started when Frank Pirtle, who was returning home shortly after midnight, was stopped by a man who stepped suddenly from the alley at the Bee Store and made a grab for him. Mr. Pirtle dodged him but was followed and a second attempt was made to get hold of him.

Mr. Pirtle then noticed another man standing in the alley so went on home and notified city Marshall, John R. Casey. Mr. Casey, Sheriff Howell and Mr. Pirtle returned to where the attempt was made and after Mr. Pirtle had identified the two men, the Marshall placed them under arrest.

When he attempted to search Henson, the latter drew a rock about the size of his fist from his pocket, but when ordered by the Marshall, threw up his hands and dropped the rock and they were taken to the jail where they spent the night.

The officers then returned to the automobile in which the two had come to town earlier in the evening and found a full quart bottle of “booze” and another bottle practically empty.

This morning Bennett was taken before Police Judge. After pleading guilty to a charge of being drunk, was fined $10 dollars and costs. He was then taken before Prosecuting Attorney R.H. Davis, where he is being questioned as to where the liquor found in his possession was obtained.

Henson has not had a hearing yet, as we go to press. It is not known whether or not Prosecuting Attorney Davis will hold the men for Circuit Court on the charge of transporting liquor and having it in their possession. Henson may also be charged with resisting arrest. It was first believed this morning that the men had attempted to hold Pirtle up, but is now believed that, in their drunken condition they were mistaken in who they thought him to be.

