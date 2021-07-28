Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

Structure Was Surrounded with a Wooden Wall to Keep the Swine From Infesting The Building

Democrat News, March 1938, By Mrs. J.W. Andrews

Madison County built a courthouse early in its life, in fact the county was less than four years old when the courts began to use their beautiful brick building in the summer of 1822.

The county records are fully spotted with items of repair, and improvements, that are rich with interest and are humorous to us now. Some time soon we will run a series of extracts from the records regarding the courthouse, jail and stray pens.

During the civil war, the cupola was badly damaged by a cannon ball passing through it. The cannon was placed on the Josh Beard hill south of town. This cupola was mended and mended, finally removed, in its place was put a tall spire with a weather vane upon the top.

Among the records, in one place we find men engaged to build a fence around the courthouse, and this time to build it five planks high, with the bottom plank touching the ground in order to ensure the hogs from getting into the courthouse and yard. The posts were to be of cedar, placed four feet apart. The top plank of the fence was to be broad and of the “usual thickness.”