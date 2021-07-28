Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

Structure Was Surrounded with a Wooden Wall to Keep the Swine From Infesting The Building
Democrat News, March 1938, By Mrs. J.W. Andrews
Madison County built a courthouse early in its life, in fact the county was less than four years old when the courts began to use their beautiful brick building in the summer of 1822.
The county records are fully spotted with items of repair, and improvements, that are rich with interest and are humorous to us now. Some time soon we will run a series of extracts from the records regarding the courthouse, jail and stray pens.
During the civil war, the cupola was badly damaged by a cannon ball passing through it. The cannon was placed on the Josh Beard hill south of town. This cupola was mended and mended, finally removed, in its place was put a tall spire with a weather vane upon the top.
Among the records, in one place we find men engaged to build a fence around the courthouse, and this time to build it five planks high, with the bottom plank touching the ground in order to ensure the hogs from getting into the courthouse and yard. The posts were to be of cedar, placed four feet apart. The top plank of the fence was to be broad and of the “usual thickness.”
Instead of a gate, they used sties. It was on the south side sty that Cyprian LeClere was killed by some soldiers, who were having a fight in the street on South Main. There was plenty of evidence that the man took definite aim at LeClere, who was an official of the county in 1862. He died almost immediately. This was the 22nd of December 1862. He was 46 years and ten months old. His home was on the site of the Miners Lumber Co., on West Main Street.
At the southwest corner of the courthouse was a splendid will, over which had been built a cover. It was located about where the present flagpole and concrete block (used formerly for the cannon) may be seen today. It is supposed that the top rail of this fence in that day was even better for the lounge lizards than are the benches of today. It did serve as a hitching post for horses and other beasts.
After 87 years of hard service, the courthouse was really an antique. Being the oldest brick courthouse in constant use in Missouri at the time it was razed.
On the 6th day of July, in 1899, some of the progressive citizens circulated a petition for a new courthouse.
The required number of names was secured with little effort, and a special election was held on the 5th day of September 1899. The returns were 896 for the new building and 274 against it.