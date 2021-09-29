Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

Three Break Jail

But Auto Thief is Recaptured

Democrat News, October 20, 1924

Quite an ambitious jail delivery was attempted Sunday afternoon, part of it being successful.

Walter Turner of St. Louis, recently captured after stealing Robert Whitchurch’s auto, apparently tired of the monotony of jail life and planned to get out. He had a piece of wooden lath in his cell. He took a small piece of wire and made a hook on the end of the lath. Then he reached through the bars with the lath and got hold of an axe lying some distance away and drew it within reach. With the axe he battered down his own bars and then cut the lock off the cell occupied by Tony Cheatham and George Killian, and youths under arrest for a hold-up.

The break was made about three o’clock in the absence of Sheriff Howell and it was about two hours later before he discovered what had happened. He immediately started a search and soon discovered Turner hiding under the river bridge near Mine LaMotte station.

Cheatham and Killian have apparently made good their escape, though there is but little doubt they will be caught before long.