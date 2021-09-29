 Skip to main content
Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter
Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

Three Break Jail

But Auto Thief is Recaptured

Democrat News, October 20, 1924

Quite an ambitious jail delivery was attempted Sunday afternoon, part of it being successful.

Walter Turner of St. Louis, recently captured after stealing Robert Whitchurch’s auto, apparently tired of the monotony of jail life and planned to get out. He had a piece of wooden lath in his cell. He took a small piece of wire and made a hook on the end of the lath. Then he reached through the bars with the lath and got hold of an axe lying some distance away and drew it within reach. With the axe he battered down his own bars and then cut the lock off the cell occupied by Tony Cheatham and George Killian, and youths under arrest for a hold-up.

The break was made about three o’clock in the absence of Sheriff Howell and it was about two hours later before he discovered what had happened. He immediately started a search and soon discovered Turner hiding under the river bridge near Mine LaMotte station.

Cheatham and Killian have apparently made good their escape, though there is but little doubt they will be caught before long.

Turner took the Whitchurch car week before last. He then drove it to the home of his uncle, Wm. Huggins, took the latter’s license plate and with his wife, who was visiting at Huggins’, started for St. Louis. In the meantime, the local officers suspected him, learned the address of his wife and had the St. Louis police ready to nab him as soon as he arrived home.

It appears now that Turner will get a long stay in Jefferson City.

