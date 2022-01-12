Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

The Old Green Brick

By Henry Thompson, Historian 1936

In the year 1799, there was very little in the way of settlements west of Ste. Genevieve and the hardy pioneer who ventured into the vast territory took his life in his hands, but if we had been there we would have seen a man by the name of John Calloway making his way with his scanty outfit of supplies and tools toward the Saline Creek in Madison County and we would have seen him stop and settle and build for himself a small cabin. He built beside the old road from Mine La Motte to Ste. Genevieve and occasionally groups of miners would stop and visit with him.

The following year another Calloway, whose first name was Peter came farther down and settled on the tract of land which we of this generation know as the Missouri Cobalt land, but the older citizens will call the “Buckeye.”

Peter Calloway was born in 1782 in Louisville, Kentucky and it is probable that he was related to John and also to James Calloway, the noted Indian fighter and pioneer. They all came from Kentucky and James Calloway’s mother was a daughter of Daniel Boone.

Peter Calloway entered several hundred acres of land in what we can easily picture to have been a beautiful situation and it still is. When he came here, he was only eighteen years old and made for himself a cabin and cleared land to grow corn and beans for himself. Here he lived and died and is buried on the hillside that he loved, although there is no maker on his grave. There is a little plot of ground fenced off from the encroachment of the mining activities that have gone on nearby at several different times and is known as the Berryman cemetery.

So far as the writer knows. There was only one child, a son, born to Peter and he was called Power Calloway. Power was born in the old cabin in 1820 and was reared on the farm and after working at the Mine La Motte Mines for some years he purchased a farm three miles south of Fredericktown. Shortly after purchasing his farm and settling down to the steady life of a farmer he was married to Elizabeth, daughter of Josias and Jane (Itsen) Berryman.

Power Calloway served his county as its assessor for several years and held this important position at the time of his death in 1875. He had never lived outside of his native county and to this couple were born eight children. The mother, Elizabeth Berryman was born in Madison County in 1829 and died in 1866.

Richard Paul Calloway was born in 1855 in Madison County and was the sixth child of this couple. Like his father Richard served his county well. In 1879 he was appointed City Marshall and in 1880 he was again appointed to this post. Giving up this position he returned to the farm and from 1881 to 1884 we find him tilling the soil. In 1884, he thought he could perhaps do better for himself and the little family that was the result of his marriage in 1882 to Delia, daughter of Dr. Henry Shannon, so he took a trip to what was then Montana territory to find a permanent location. After searching for four months, he returned to Madison County with the conviction that the place where his grandfather had chosen for a home was about as good as any place, he was likely to find.

In 1886 and again in 1887 we find Richard Calloway as City Marshall again and in February 1888 he and John Mullersman opened a butcher shop in Fredericktown which he continued for years. Many of the citizens of the town will remember this shop. Four children were born to Richard and Delia Calloway. They were Mary, Samuel, Annie and Valentine.

Can you picture in your minds eye, old Peter Calloway coming across country from Ste. Genevieve and then from Mine La Motte striking south through the uncut forests and crossing the Saline and Village Creeks with no sign of civilization and passing this, hitting that beautiful little valley of the old “Buckeye” property and settling there. No concrete highways and no town and no big old Buckeye smokestack to guide him and only once in a while was the silence broken when some deer crashed across his path or perhaps a black bear rambled grumbling out of his way. Even with the depression years we had more to eat and more comforts than Peter Calloway and the early pioneers who made the settlements that we have inherited.

