Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

An Old Record
Democrat News, 1903
There is at the courthouse in this city, deed record book I, which was used in 1861. The time the Union soldiers came through Fredericktown and raided the courthouse and the Masonic Lodge that was then located in the courthouse, they took this record book, tore the leaves out and then with a sharp knife cut the pages across way.
The county had the leaves pasted together as well as they could be, and the book is now in the vault at the courthouse. At that time Marcus Lodge A.F. and A.M. was held at the courthouse and the soldiers stole all of the lodge regalia.
Complaint was made by the Masonic Order to the officer in charge of the Union forces who had then left Fredericktown. A list of the articles stolen was furnished him and when the soldiers reached Ironton a search was made and every article belonging to the Marcus Lodge that had been taken was returned.
German Shell Spoils Henry Carlton’s Bath
Democrat News, 1945
With the 70th Trailblazer Division of the US 7th Army – T4 Henry Carlton of the 70th’s 275th Infantry has a ticket he’d like to get punched by a German Chaplain.
The Sergeant from Fredericktown, MO had been sweating out a hot bath for so long the local Department of Sanitation was about to call an emergency meeting of the board, but Carlton thought he had it licked one morning last week when he promoted 2 cans of hot water and a wash tub just big enough to sit in.
Having filled the tub, he went downstairs for a pair of socks just as the Germans started throwing in some 105’s and better. One undid the masonry in the corner of the ‘bathroom’, filling Carlton’s bathtub full of bricks, glass, plaster and shrapnel.
The Sergeant was in a bitter mood as he headed back to the kitchen for more water.
Bank of Fredericktown Building Is Underway
Democrat News, October 1924
Beautiful Structure Started To House Financial Institution. Will Be Fireproof Throughout. J. E. Perringer in Charge of Construction.
Ground was broken last week for the new Bank of Fredericktown building on the corner of Mine LaMotte and East Main Street, on the exact spot the institution occupied prior to the fire that destroyed the Merchants Hotel five years ago.
The plans have been formally approved by the board of directors and the construction work has been placed in the hands of J.E. Perringer, who has a force of men already at work and who hopes to have the building enclosed by the first of the year.
The building is to be 27 feet wide and 63 feet long. It will be built of buff colored brick, trimmed with algonite stone. Several windows on the north side will furnish an abundance of light, and the building will be further beautified by pilasters of the white stone between each window. Appropriate and ornamental windows and doors on the front will further enhance the beauty of the structure.
Mr. Perringer states that the structure is to be nearly fireproof as it is possible to erect a building. It is set back three feet from the south line of the lot so that future buildings cannot be built too close.
From the standpoint of beauty and utility the new building will doubtless be the best building in Fredericktown.