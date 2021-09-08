Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

An Old Record

Democrat News, 1903

There is at the courthouse in this city, deed record book I, which was used in 1861. The time the Union soldiers came through Fredericktown and raided the courthouse and the Masonic Lodge that was then located in the courthouse, they took this record book, tore the leaves out and then with a sharp knife cut the pages across way.

The county had the leaves pasted together as well as they could be, and the book is now in the vault at the courthouse. At that time Marcus Lodge A.F. and A.M. was held at the courthouse and the soldiers stole all of the lodge regalia.

Complaint was made by the Masonic Order to the officer in charge of the Union forces who had then left Fredericktown. A list of the articles stolen was furnished him and when the soldiers reached Ironton a search was made and every article belonging to the Marcus Lodge that had been taken was returned.

German Shell Spoils Henry Carlton’s Bath

Democrat News, 1945

With the 70th Trailblazer Division of the US 7th Army – T4 Henry Carlton of the 70th’s 275th Infantry has a ticket he’d like to get punched by a German Chaplain.