Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

Several Report Houses Built In Early Days
Great Deal of Interest Manifest’s in Search For County’s Oldest Residence. Several Built Before Missouri Was a State
Democrat News, March 29, 1923
A great deal of interest has been shown in every section of the county over the query in last week’s paper regarding the oldest residence in the county.
We are able to give this week only a sketch of a few of the houses called to our attention. However, more space can be devoted to the interesting subject next week and we will appreciate any additional information. Mr. Parkin writes a sketch of what he believes to be the oldest as follows:
The house where Mrs. John Beck lives, about 1 mile east of town, is the oldest dwelling in the county. It was built in 1812 by George Nifong, the grandfather of Dr. Wm. Nifong. The house just this side of Mrs. Beck's, now the Johns property, on the south side of the creek, was built in 1814 by Jacob Nifong, a cousin of George Nifong. The chimney at the Beck house was the first brick chimney ever built in the county.
George Nifong, who built this house, walked through the country from North Carolina to Bollinger County and married there to a Miss Baker. From there he moved to Ste. Genevieve and owned a blacksmith shop. From there he moved to St. Louis and had a blacksmith shop where the Planters Hotel now stands and from there to Mine La Motte. He then purchased the Beck Farm and built the present house or the log part of it. He said when he started to clear off the ground where the house now stands, there was an Indian Village just across the creek where Ben Rhodes now lives, and they came over and helped him. He also told me that all of the land on the south side of the creek and over around where the Cobalt mines are at that time was prairie, the timber being along the water courses. All this was told to me in 1871 by Grandpa Nifong. I boarded with him that year and went to school. The records of the county, as I have found them, about verifies this.
There are two other very old houses; one is near the Village Creek school where Max Niedner now lives and the other is the old store house across the road from the Antone Budenholzer brick house on the Mine La Motte Road.
J.L. Fox owns and lives in a house that goes back to the time when Madison County development was in its infancy. This house was built in 1831 by Elisha Spiva, grandfather of John Spiva, who had come here only a few years previously from North Carolina. After allowing the logs in the house to settle for two years, Wyatt Williams, a noted stonemason of the date erected a stone fireplace to the house and the structure still stands in good shape. The stone was hauled with oxen from the bluff above Castor River just north of the Perryville Road.
When leaving North Carolina, Mr. Spiva was careful to take with him a quantity of apple seed. These were planted on his new homestead and Mr. Fox tells us there are apple trees on the farm that are direct descendants of the seedlings and are perhaps the best apples in the country.
Mrs. Wm. St. Clair writes us that there is, on their farm west of town a barn standing which was built long before the Civil War. Hewn white oak logs were used and the barn is still sound.
She also writes that on the farm on Little St. Francois river, owned by Mrs. Columbus St. Clair, is a house which she believes to be one of the oldest, if not the oldest, in the county. Her mother was born and reared in the house, and she would now be 90 years old if living. The house was built by Columbus St. Clair’s Grandfather, John St. Clair. The logs used in the construction are hewn cedar and the house is in good condition. Mrs. St. Clair thinks the house was built during the latter years of 1700 and that it may be close to 150 years old.
The old Allen house just west of town, on what is commonly called the Holliday farm, is an ancient one. A date of 1818 is carved on the fine old stone chimney. The house formerly had a wing built for the accommodation of slaves owned on the farm.
County Clerk Watts contributes to the list by entering the house now occupied by Tom Allbright near Marquand. This house was built in 1826 by James Watts, grandfather of the County Clerk and of N.B. Watts. James Watts came originally from Virginia to Tennessee in 1816 and from there to Madison County where he settled and built a home. The house in question is of hewn oak logs, most of them showing a hewn face of more than 12 inches. Green Watts, son of James Watts and father of our County Clerk had the unique record of being born in that house, living his whole life there and being buried from it.