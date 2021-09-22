Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

We are able to give this week only a sketch of a few of the houses called to our attention. However, more space can be devoted to the interesting subject next week and we will appreciate any additional information. Mr. Parkin writes a sketch of what he believes to be the oldest as follows:

The house where Mrs. John Beck lives, about 1 mile east of town, is the oldest dwelling in the county. It was built in 1812 by George Nifong, the grandfather of Dr. Wm. Nifong. The house just this side of Mrs. Beck's, now the Johns property, on the south side of the creek, was built in 1814 by Jacob Nifong, a cousin of George Nifong. The chimney at the Beck house was the first brick chimney ever built in the county.

George Nifong, who built this house, walked through the country from North Carolina to Bollinger County and married there to a Miss Baker. From there he moved to Ste. Genevieve and owned a blacksmith shop. From there he moved to St. Louis and had a blacksmith shop where the Planters Hotel now stands and from there to Mine La Motte. He then purchased the Beck Farm and built the present house or the log part of it. He said when he started to clear off the ground where the house now stands, there was an Indian Village just across the creek where Ben Rhodes now lives, and they came over and helped him. He also told me that all of the land on the south side of the creek and over around where the Cobalt mines are at that time was prairie, the timber being along the water courses. All this was told to me in 1871 by Grandpa Nifong. I boarded with him that year and went to school. The records of the county, as I have found them, about verifies this.