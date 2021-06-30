Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

Highway Department Denies Start of 67 In August
Democrat News, June 1938
P.J. Noonan, Division Engineer, Denies Published Reports That Letting of 5 Miles of 67 Building to Be in August
Col. Claude Earp, chairman of the Missouri Highway Commission, announced late last week it was the hope of the Commission to let the contract for the first five miles of Highway 67 in this county at an early date, perhaps in August.
A force of engineers in charge of L. Be. Van Cleve have practically completed the location of this important highway from Madison County south to the Wayne County line.
The Greenville Sun says that officials of the State Highway Department have not definitely located Route 67 through Wayne County. It is learned from reliable sources, however, that the Department will work out a detailed location of Route 67 in the territory of Patterson, depending on the progress made in the construction of the dam.
It is learned that the Highway Department has practically abandoned any plans for the raising of Highway 67 through the town of Greenville, due to the cost in rebuilding the bridge cross the St. Francis River.
Old Fashioned City Marshal Discourages New Styles
Democrat News, 1927
Abbreviated bathing suits may be quite the thing at fashionable watering places and may even be tolerated as the fair wearers disport themselves around Mill Creek and Little Ste Francois, but when the wearers climb to vantage points on automobile fenders and radiators and thus attired (or unattired) parade the streets and astonish our staid citizens, then that is something else again, to quote City Marshal Casey and Police Judge Parkin.
Last Saturday Mr. and Mrs. Cloris Cooper (the latter but recently Miss Kathleen Hall), Miss Gladys Myers and Claud Villars drove in sight of the city dignitaries, the two females of the party not only clad in bathing suits but extended along the fenders of the car, being held on by the boys.
The Marshal rubbed his eyes a few times to be sure he was seeing straight, then with blushes suffusing his countenance herded the two pairs into the sanctum of the Police Judge.
The records do not divulge all the sedate judge said or did or thought, but the records do speak of fine and costs amounting to about $8 for each pair and describing the offense in anything but nice and ladylike. The fine and costs was paid.
The officers blush a little as they are questioned, but they are modest chaps and must be regarded indulgently. However, they insist that this September Morn stuff must not be attempted on the public square in the middle of summer.