Stories from the Historic Madison County Newsletter

Democrat News, 1927

Abbreviated bathing suits may be quite the thing at fashionable watering places and may even be tolerated as the fair wearers disport themselves around Mill Creek and Little Ste Francois, but when the wearers climb to vantage points on automobile fenders and radiators and thus attired (or unattired) parade the streets and astonish our staid citizens, then that is something else again, to quote City Marshal Casey and Police Judge Parkin.

Last Saturday Mr. and Mrs. Cloris Cooper (the latter but recently Miss Kathleen Hall), Miss Gladys Myers and Claud Villars drove in sight of the city dignitaries, the two females of the party not only clad in bathing suits but extended along the fenders of the car, being held on by the boys.

The Marshal rubbed his eyes a few times to be sure he was seeing straight, then with blushes suffusing his countenance herded the two pairs into the sanctum of the Police Judge.

The records do not divulge all the sedate judge said or did or thought, but the records do speak of fine and costs amounting to about $8 for each pair and describing the offense in anything but nice and ladylike. The fine and costs was paid.

The officers blush a little as they are questioned, but they are modest chaps and must be regarded indulgently. However, they insist that this September Morn stuff must not be attempted on the public square in the middle of summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0