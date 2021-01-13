Strength training program for older adults

Strength training is no longer just for bodybuilders. Stay Strong, Stay Healthy is an eight-week, evidence-based strength training program designed for older adults who want to improve their quality of life and stay active.

Classes are held virtually by Zoom in the comfort and safety of your own home. The exercises are easy to learn, safe and effective. No need to wear special clothes—just comfortable, loose-fitting pants and shirt, along with sturdy, closed-toe walking shoes. Over the course of the program, you will increase your strength and improve your balance. After the eight weeks are over, you can continue the strength training program in the comfort of your home or with a group.