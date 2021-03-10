Strengthening families for healthier youth, communities

“Why not give it a try?” Sarah Kelly thought as she looked over the letter from her children’s middle school. The pressures of everyday life — and the constant and easy “escape” that technology provides — make it harder for families to spend time together, strengthen ties and connect.
“We can all use all the help we can these days in getting closer as a family,” the Madison County mother said she thought as she read about the Strengthening Families program.
Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, in partnership with University of Missouri Extension, is the first in Missouri to pilot this program recognized for its success in helping preteens transition into healthier adolescents and adults.
“I believe this program is of great value to all of our families," said Dana Barton, a social worker at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. "The program provides strategies to resist peer pressure, reduce stress, improve communication skills, and effective problem solving. It also teaches us about goal setting and how to understand each other better. Not only are these skills important to become a stronger family but they help us to become a better person, parent, spouse, sibling, student, and friend. I hope our families continue to use what works for them for years to come.”
Kelly and her two children, seventh-grader Talyn Miller and sixth-grader Richard Miller, completed the first session in January. During the school day, sixth and seventh grade students learn skills in communication, listening, resisting peer pressure, building positive self-esteem, resilience and more. Parents and guardians then join the children for seven evening sessions that reinforce what their children learn in school. Registration for the second session that starts April 6 is underway now.
The eye-opener for Sarah Garcia was the importance of changing patterns of communication with her 12-year-old son Greyson — “realizing he is not a little kid anymore and how to talk with your pre-teen on a different level instead of sounding like a mad parent.”
Handouts, resources and role-playing reinforce tips for building more constructive and respectful relationships with children as they grow toward adults.
“Every topic around issues that kids face was covered in a really interesting way with a lot of really good tips — and the information wasn’t just around disciplinary issues, but also about how to be more understanding, more open, how to get closer together as a family,” Kelly said. “The kids loved it. I loved it. We all took so much away from that class.”
The second Strengthening Families session starts April 6, with seven classes that meet once a week from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Transportation and childcare is available, and a family meal is served, as well as drawings for fun and useful prizes. Registration forms have been mailed to every parent of a sixth-grade student at the school.
Interested families have until March 25 to turn in their forms to the middle school office. All families that turn in their completed registration forms by March 17 will be eligible to participate in the Early Registration Family Bonus drawing for the prize of a $25 gift card from The Pig BBQ; a Redbox code for one free movie rental; and a family friendly board game.
“I couldn’t be more excited about being a part of the community effort that is establishing the PROSPER delivery model in Fredericktown," said Shanna Sorg, county engagement specialist in nutrition and health education serving Madison, Iron and Reynolds counties. "Youth gain the tools they need to transition through the teen age years in a more positive direction and the families who participate in the Strengthening Families Program 10-14 have new techniques and resources to strengthen the bonds in their family and improve family communication, and I get to help make that happen.”
For more information, explore the PROSPER team’s Facebook page — Families Flourishing FredMO — that shares family engagement articles and resources details about the Strengthening Families 10-14 series. Questions? Contact MU Extension in Madison County at 573-783-3303.
Strengthening Families 10-14 is one part of PROSPER — Promoting School-community-university Partnership to Enhance Resilience — an evidence-based model developed at Iowa State University that embeds life-skills and community and family support efforts into the middle-school. The Fredericktown pilot serves as the model for PROSPER programs that will expand to five more Missouri communities, funded through the $1.1 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for MU Extension’s Building Capacity for Recovery-Friendly Communities.