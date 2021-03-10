Strengthening families for healthier youth, communities

“Why not give it a try?” Sarah Kelly thought as she looked over the letter from her children’s middle school. The pressures of everyday life — and the constant and easy “escape” that technology provides — make it harder for families to spend time together, strengthen ties and connect.

“We can all use all the help we can these days in getting closer as a family,” the Madison County mother said she thought as she read about the Strengthening Families program.

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, in partnership with University of Missouri Extension, is the first in Missouri to pilot this program recognized for its success in helping preteens transition into healthier adolescents and adults.

“I believe this program is of great value to all of our families," said Dana Barton, a social worker at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. "The program provides strategies to resist peer pressure, reduce stress, improve communication skills, and effective problem solving. It also teaches us about goal setting and how to understand each other better. Not only are these skills important to become a stronger family but they help us to become a better person, parent, spouse, sibling, student, and friend. I hope our families continue to use what works for them for years to come.”