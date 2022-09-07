Strengthening Families Program begins Sept. 20, at KABMS

The Strengthening Families Program: For Parents and Youth 10-14 (SFP 10-14) has made a difference in thousands of families in all 50 states and in more than 25 countries. Registration is now open to participate in this seven-session series being offered to all families with a student at Kelly A Burlison Middle School.

The 7-part series will be held Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, beginning Sept. 20.

Parenting during the early teen years can be challenging for any family. SFP 10-14 was designed for all families with a young teen and provides an opportunity for parents and their young teenager to build communication skills, strengthen family bonds, and connect with each other. Each of the seven, 2-hour sessions provides practical information for parents/caregivers and early teens, using videos, discussions, learning games, and family projects. Families who attend have fun while they also learn strategies for helping their child make positive decisions in the face of increased peer pressure.

Some of the things families are saying about participating in the SFP 10-14 series:

Parents/Caregivers “The Strengthening Families Program helped me learn to be a kind but firm parent, have better communication skills with my child, and be consistent with rules and expectations.”

Youth “We don’t yell as much and we are a stronger family.”

In addition to learning new techniques and skills, and enjoying time together as a family, a dinner will also be provided at each of the sessions. Through the support of several local small businesses and organizations, each session will also include a door prize raffle and each family that completes the series will receive a gift card. Child care for younger siblings and transportation are also available. Enrollment forms have been sent home with every student at FMS, additional forms are also available at the school office.

SFP 10-14 is made possible by a community partnership between the Fredericktown School District and University of Missouri Extension. The Families Flourishing FredMO team provides the organization and leadership for the delivery of SFP 10-14 in our community.

If you are still not sure if the Strengthening Families 10-14 Program is right for your family, please reach out to MU Extension’s Community Health Field Specialist, Shanna Sorg, at 573-561-6008 with any questions. More information is also available on the Families Flourishing FredMO page on Facebook.