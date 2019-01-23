Try 1 month for 99¢
Residential fire in Marquand

Marquand Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a residential structure fire on County Road 241, Jan. 21.

 Provided

Marquand Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire on County Road 241, Jan. 21.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Phillip Karn, it was most likely a grease fire which started while bacon was cooking inside the house.

Karn said the house was a total loss when the department arrived on scene, but everyone made it out safely.

Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid and crews were on the scene for about two hours.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments