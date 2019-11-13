{{featured_button_text}}
Athlete Of The Week Makes Donation

Fredericktown High School Senior Grant Shankle (second from the left) was chosen as part of Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy's Play it Forward Athlete of the Week. His charity of choice was Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Also, pictured from left, are Fredericktown High School Soccer Coach Jamie McCoy, Charlet Pense of Furever Paws and Claws Rescue and Fredericktown High School Athletic Director Derrick Eaves.  

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
