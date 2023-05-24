The Fredericktown R-I School Board had a room full of special guests, May 16, at its monthly meeting.

Eleven high school students and their teachers/coaches were in attendance, as the board recognized their great accomplishments.

Shelby Leo, high school band director, presented Caleb Weber to the board. Weber is 2023 graduate and has received multiple scholarships to attend SEMO where he will work toward a music education major.

Next, FFA Advisor/Teacher Mark Graham presented Leah Thompson to the board. Leah is the first member of the Fredericktown FFA chapter, which was chartered in 1942, to win state recognition in a leadership development.

"FFA has been a good organization to help increase my public speaking skills and just general skills which are going to help me in my future career," Thompson said. "Just competing in these events allows me to create these networks with other students across the state and at the state level."

Thompson specifically thanked her mom, Renee Thompson, for listening to her speeches multiple times.

Next, Ashley Smithey, high school art teacher, recognized two of her students, Lynn Long and Jessica Lay. Long placed 1st at the Missouri Art Education Association Conference Student Art Show and Lay came in 2nd.

High School Baseball Coach Joaby Sikes, who was unable to attend the meeting, sent in a few words to recognize Garrett Marler who has signed with Mineral Area College to continue his baseball career.

"Garrett embodies the true definition of what it means to be a Blackcat," Sikes said. "Not only does Garrett have tremendous talent on the field, but most importantly off the field. He represents himself, his family, our team and school with character and class. It has been a great privilege to coach him over the last several years. He will be greatly missed amongst our team and we know he'll have as much impact at MAC as he did here."

Athletic Director Derrick Eaves presented Marler to the board on behalf of Sikes.

Next, five softball players, Calie Allgier, Terri Duffel, Laynee King, Braelynn Sarakas and Emma Wengler, were recognized for earning Academic All-State honors.

Coach Miriah Allgier presented each of the students with their patches. She also informed the board this year Lady Cats Softball as a whole was recognized for achieving Academic All-State as a team.

Board President Richard Allgier presented all the the students being recognized with a card and goody bag on behalf of the board.

The last visitor, before moving into administrative reports, was Rebecca Neighbors with MAC Upward Bound.

"I'm here basically to say thank you to the district for partnering with us," Neighbors said. "You know, going to college can be very overwhelming for someone who's never navigated that world before with admissions, ACT, getting ready for classes and financial aid. That is what we are all about."

Neighbors said, there are some great students graduating from Fredericktown this year and she is really proud of them.

"I just wanted to thank the district, the counselors, the administrative assistants, the principals and the teachers," Neighbors said. "They all help us so much."

Next, Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Principal Pam Hanner, along with SPED Instructor Terry Scott, Instruction Coach/Reading Teacher Maria Rohan, and Social Worker Beth Elser, presented a report of the facility.

Rohan began by explaining the success of a reading program which began last year. Due to the great progress seen in the 12 students who participated before, the building was able to expand and now has 12 students from each of the three grade levels participating.

Hanner then spoke about the discipline chart.

"We understand that there's been some questions from some of the public about how we discipline at the middle school," Hanner said. "The parents don't understand when we have a fight, or if there's two kids involved in a consequence, the parents always want to know what the other person gets. I'm sorry, I cannot tell you that. It is confidential information."

Hanner said, in a situation with two students, the discipline may not be the same depending on how many times each of the children has been in trouble already.

"Maybe it's their third one, well they're not going to have the same consequence, if its the other child's first time getting in trouble," Hanner said. "We have a tiered system that we go by. We can not just say, 'hey well so and so got this, your son's gonna get this.' We can't do that."

Hanner said, one of the building goals this year was to get discipline numbers down, and right now those numbers are down by 13% compared to last year. She credited this to the new cell phone policy.

"We were having so many cell phone violations last year and then we implemented the bag and tag it," Hanner said. "The rules state your cell phone is turned off and placed in your backpack when you are in the building. If you are caught with it then we hand you a plastic bag with a sharpie. You put your name on it, it goes in a locked drawer. Nobody touches it, nobody looks at it, and it has been wonderful. Cell phone violations have been down a lot, a whole lot."

Next, Scott and Glore spoke about a social emotional learning program which started in the middle of the school year but is already seeing great success.

"The reason that we implemented this is to decrease emotional distress because that's where a lot of the behaviors come from, and it's resulted in fewer problems, increased academic success," Glore said. "We deal with a lot of anxiety. When a kid is very anxious, a lot of times they're not receptive to the instruction. We help them to identify when they're starting to feel escalated, which eliminates a lot of the problems."

Elser then explained how the 10 students were chosen to participate in the class.

"We never want the kids that are doing social emotional learning to feel that it's a punishment, they were given the choice and offered the opportunity to join our session," Elser said. "We brought them in, explained our goal and what our misison was and asked them to join us. That way, they have a feeling of power and they feel like they're helping also, like it's a group effort.

Students also had to be recommended by a teacher also, in order to be asked to join the class.

Hanner said, the class has become such a positive experience that students are asking how they can get into it.

Elser said, they hope to expand the class to include 10 boys and 10 girls next year, doubling the size of the program.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5:30 p.m., June 20 at the district offices.