Students attend 2022 FCCLA State Leadership Conference

Students from Fredericktown FCCLA attended the 2022 Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America State Leadership Conference, March 20-22 at Tan-Tar-A Conference Center in Osage Beach. Over 1,200 delegates from across the state represented 7,340 members of Missouri FCCLA.

Fredericktown High School students, Lucy Pham, Ella Causer and K’Lee Gabel attended the conference along with FHS chapter adviser Cindy Mungle.

The conference centered on the student-developed theme “Let Leadership Shine: Missouri FCCLA’s Diamond Year” in celebration of Missouri FCCLA’s 75th Anniversary. The conference kicked off with the Opening General Session on Sunday evening where the 2021-2022 Missouri FCCLA State Executive Council presided. The keynote speaker was Kyle Scheele.

Monday, more than 400 students participated in 31 competitive STAR Events – Students Taking Action with Recognition. Events include entrepreneurship, culinary arts, job interviews, chapter service projects, event management, and many others.

Clauser and Gabel participated in National Programs in Action. They received a Silver Rating for their project. Pham served as a judge for STAR Events.

Students also were able to attend workshops on leadership development, college prep, finance, and health. Exhibits from Missouri colleges and universities were also present at the conference.

The Fredericktown Chapter was recognized for its participation in the National Program, Career Connection. The Chapters Career Fair held in October of 2022 placed second in the state for Career Connection program. The chapter received on stage recognition for this award Monday night at the awards ceremony.

Student voting delegates elected the 2022-2023 Missouri FCCLA State Executive Council. Conference attendees raised over $2,000 for our state outreach project benefiting the Salvation Army.

FCCLA is unique among student organizations because projects and events, such as the State Leadership Conference, are planned and run by its student members. This prime focus of Missouri FCCLA, youth-centered leadership, helps members develop those "skills for life," planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision-making, and interpersonal communication, necessary in the workplace and in the home.

