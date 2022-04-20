Students encouraged to attend, After Prom Party

The 4th Annual After Prom Party, for Fredericktown High School juniors and seniors will follow the FHS Prom, April 23 and this year will be held right next door at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

FHS juniors and seniors, as well as their approved Prom guests, are invited to attend the free event once they are done enjoying the dance. The new location makes it convenient for students to easily and safely walk from the FHS gym to the KABMS gym.

"The goal is to provide a free, fun, and memorable event where students can go after prom with their friends," Missy Bowman said. "Somewhere that is safe and alcohol and drug free."

The After Prom Party is organized and chaperoned by the After Shock Youth Ministry leaders at Copper Mines Church.

"We are very excited about the party this year," Bowman said. "The location could not be any more convenient for students. They can walk out of the high school gym and into the middle school gym."

Organizers have reached out to community churches, businesses, individuals and organizations to help provide entertainment, games, prizes and food for the local students.

"Last year we had over 50 students in attendance and we were able to give away two large door prizes and several small door prizes," Bowman said. "This year we have a variety of prizes. Cap America donated hats for everyone attending. We have several gift cards to restaurants and local businesses, cash prizes, a cooler full of snacks, fishing gear, Under Armor water bottles, a smart watch and many other things."

Prizes will be given away every 15 minutes starting at 10 p.m. The larger prizes, a 32-inch TV, computer, full size arcade game, iPods, etc. will be drawn at 12:20 a.m.

Bowman said they will be bringing back a couple of favorite activities from last year including the video games and the corn hole tournament. New this year will be two portable escape rooms that will be brought in by Outer Edge Escape Rooms. Other additions include BINGO for prizes and karaoke.

Many of our local businesses have been very supportive of this event," Bowman said. "Thank you so much for your generosity and dedication to the youth in our community."

If you have any further questions or want to get in contact with organizers regarding the event, please contact Missy Bowman at 573-561-6293.

