The 5th Annual After Prom Party, for Fredericktown High School juniors and seniors will follow the FHS Prom, April 22 and will once again be held right next door at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

FHS juniors and seniors, as well as their approved Prom guests, are invited to attend the free event once they are done enjoying the dance.

"The goal is to provide a free, fun, and memorable event where students can go after prom with their friends," Missy Bowman said. "Somewhere that is safe and alcohol and drug free."

The After Prom Party is organized and chaperoned by the After Shock Youth Ministry leaders at Copper Mines Church.

Organizers have reached out to community churches, businesses, individuals and organizations to help provide entertainment, games, prizes and food for the local students.

Many of our local businesses have been very supportive of this event," Bowman said. "Thank you so much for your generosity and dedication to the youth in our community."

If you have any further questions or want to get in contact with organizers regarding the event, please contact Missy Bowman at 573-561-6293.