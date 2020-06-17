Students make CMU Dean's list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced this week the students included on the Spring 2020 Dean's List.

More than 780 students met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester. The following students were among those earning recognition:

Katherine Marie Bangert of Coldwater

Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead of Fredericktown

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

