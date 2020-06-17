Students make CMU Dean's list

Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced this week the students included on the Spring 2020 Dean's List.
More than 780 students met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester. The following students were among those earning recognition:
- Katherine Marie Bangert of Coldwater
- Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead of Fredericktown
