Students put on incredible performance of Lion King Jr.

The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Learning Zone and Music Department, under the direction of Lisa Lewis and Tana Hudson, performed The Lion King Jr. for two nights last week.

More than 90 students and staff members played a part in making the performance the overwhelming hit it was. Lewis not only directed alongside Hudson, but she also was the music director. The position of assistant director as well as lighting and sound director was filled by Josh Politte and choreography was taken care of by Sarah Stacy.

The wonderful sets were created by David Mauk and the wood shop classes. Set painting was handled by parent, student and staff volunteers.

The cherry on top which brought the whole production together was the incredible character makeup by Cindy Cofer and Amanda Wengler.

The cast members had all of the tools needed for a successful production. So, when the curtain opened, the music started and the lights came on, it was all up to them.

When Shelby Kennedy walked out on stage for the first time as "Rafiki" her performance of "Circle of Life with Nant's Ingonyama" along with back up vocals from the KABMS Choir set the tone for the night. Her performance from start to finish was impeccable.

This opening act at Pride Rock showed off the amazing detail of the costumes, makeup and the set design. Large boxes in the background displayed beautiful painted scenery and were rotated for different scenes. Then, the animals, made of cardboard and realistically painted danced around the stage as the music played.

A favorite scene of the night was when the Lionesses including Brandi Curtis as "Sarabi" Emily Allen as "Sarafina" and Phoebe Provow as "Young Nala" performed "The Lioness Hunt." The vocals along with the choreography were captivating.

Molly Clauser then brought the comic relief of the play with her rendition of "Zazu." The role, which can be a difficult part, playing a funny character who is also a strict rule follower, was made to look effortless by Clauser.

Little Williams, Zoe Hudson and Dayja Barton as the hyenas "Shenzi," "Banzai," and "Ed," also offered some comedic relief, leaving the audience laughing during the elephant graveyard scene.

When Joshua Ward stepped out as "Scar" to sing "Be Prepared" you could hear a pin drop in the cafetorium. Ward not only sang every note perfectly, but he also sang in character, keeping his voice in the tone of "Scar" and keeping his moody persona.

Jackson Follis also blew the crowd away as "Mufasa." His rendition of "They Live in You" was so touching it gave goosebumps to many in the crowd.

Spoiler alert, as in the well-known movie Follis' character dies during the stampede scene. This is a scene that many of us remember crying and yelling at the screen the first time we saw it. Though most in the room knew it was coming, we were still moved when Mathew Francis playing "Young Simba" reacted to his father's death.

Next the crowd was introduced to Rylee Heady as "Timon" and Landon Spala as "Pumba." The duo played the parts just as all of us remembered, and the playful banter of the roles seemed a breeze for both of them.

When Heady, Spala, Francis, the choir and Carter Hale made his entrance as "Adult Simba" during "Hakuna Matata" you could not help but sing a long. This was arguably the most popular song of the night.

The up beat tunes are always crowd pleasers, but some of the slower numbers such as "Shadowland" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" really showed the talent of this young cast.

Isabela Turcios as "Adult Nala" brought the strong female roll to life, not only because of the lines she spoke but with the way she spoke them with such confidence.

The crowd had the pleasure of hearing Kennedy sing one more time during "He Lives in You" and it was an incredible rendition. She was captivating in every scene she was in.

I can not say enough great things about this cast. They put their hearts into this performance and everyone from the lead cast, the supporting cast, the choir, the backstage crew, and everyone who lent a hand during the whole process made the production a huge success.

At the end of the production Lisa Lewis was honored as this will be her last musical production at KABMS. Lewis plans to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. There will be more about Lewis and her musical journey in the Dec. 15 edition of the Democrat News.

