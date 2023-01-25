Students recognized at board meeting

The Fredericktown R-I School Board was visited by three student guests at its monthly meeting, Jan. 17.

Fredericktown High School Volleyball Coach Billie McFadden introduced Ryleigh Gresham, who recently signed to play volleyball for Jefferson College, next year.

McFadden said, Gresham has been a valuable member of the varsity volleyball program over the last two years.

“If you have had the opportunity to come watch her play, she is a right side hitter. She is a lefty,” McFadden said. “She is so awesome to have on your team. Ryleigh is a fierce competitor. She likes to win at all costs and has been a wonderful representative of our program.”

Throughout the last two seasons the Fredericktown Girl’s Volleyball team has recorded its second and third best seasons with more than 41 wins over those two years. McFadden said Gresham was a big part of that success.

“I am so excited to be able to watch her play next season at Jefferson College, and I know she is going to do wonderful things,” McFadden said.

Next, Coach Mariah Allgier introduced the board to Emma Wengler who is signing with Mineral Area College to play softball next year.

“The character word for our district this month is persevere and Emma would fall underneath that definition,” Allgier said. “She is amazing and has overcome so much.”

Allgier said, when she looked up how many runs Wengler has scored in her high school career she was proud to learn the number is 43.

“I am super proud of her,” Allgier said. “I would not have gotten through my first year as a head softball coach without her. She is so respectable and I wish I could keep her.”

The final student guest represented the academic side, rather than the athletic side. FHS Principal Craig Gibbs introduced Lizzie Crouch to the board, but this was not the first time they had seen her name.

A week prior, the R-I board sat down and read through applications for the district’s nomination for the Missouri School Board Association’s John T. Belcher Scholarship. After careful consideration the board chose Crouch to represent the district.

“Each school district that is part of MSBA, has a local qualification,” Gibbs said. “We take applications and the school board chooses a nominee from our school that will now enter the pool of applicants (from around the state) to be awarded the John T. Belcher Scholarship which is a $1,000 annual scholarship award. This year our board has chosen Lizzie Crouch.”

The three students were congratulated by the board and presented with a card and a goodie bag full of Blackcat swag.

“Congratulations, we are super proud of each of you,” Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. “You represent Fredericktown so well, and we are proud that you are Blackcats. We wish you a lot of luck as you move forward in college and so forth.”

Next, Chris Smith gave an update regarding the district mentor program which rolled out in the fall with nine mentors.

“We wanted to make sure we started with a smaller group, work out the kinks and make sure we had the process and protocols in place,” Smith said. “We got that done, got them plugged in and they began meeting students in November and December.”

Smith said, now that things are moving more smoothly, there are plans to double the mentor class at the end of the month.

“Even in a short time, in a matter of just a couple months, we have had some really moving instances that have already transpired and situations where mentors have made a difference,” Smith said. “One student had been meeting with Justin (Sawyer) for probably four or five weeks. Apparently there was an instance where normally he would have made a certain choice that maybe wouldn’t have been the best choice, but he didn’t make that choice. When talking to him about why he didn’t and why he had a good behavior as an outcome of that, his response was he kept asking himself ‘what would Justin do, what would Justin do.’ Just that little snippet there is really so powerful.”

Smith said, the group is super excited to scale up the program, and they know there is already more of a need.

During administrative reports, FES Principal Joe Clauser spoke to the board about the character strong program.

Clauser said, initially he was concerned the program would just add one more thing for teachers to do but after using it, he now sees it as an incredible resource. He said, this is just going to help teachers improve on things they were already doing.

The program highlights three areas, be kind, be strong and be well. Within each area there are three character words which allows a word for each of the nine months of the school year.

“The program has content for every grade level, pre-k through fifth grade,” Clauser said. “As they get older, the content grows with the age of the child. These are our nine character words that we use and we start in month 1 and move to month 9 throughout the year.”

Clauser said, be kind is conflict resolution and kindness, be strong is emotional regulation and be well is planning and goal setting.

“This months word is perseverance,” Clauser said. “That is a good place in the list to have perseverance because we are half way through the year. It is time to share with students how important it is to keep trying and don’t give up.”

Teachers have been given access to an entire portfolio of resources they can use to reinforce the character word throughout the month. Clauser said, he did not require any of his staff to use the assets but instead offered it to each of them with no expectations.

“Back when we first started, we did not want this to be one more thing for teachers to do,” Clauser said. “It really turned into, instead of being an extra thing for them to do, it turned into just a good resource to support our character education program.”

Clauser said, the staff really, really like having the added assets to support the program. FES is making plans to change the PBS expectations from respectful, responsible, and safe, to, be kind, be strong and be well.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 21 at the district offices.