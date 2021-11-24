Students shine at school board meeting

The Fredericktown School Board recognized four students and their accomplishments during its regular school board meeting, Nov. 16.

UniTec Career Center Director Jeff Cauley stared things off by presenting Patience Garland with the elite honor of Unitec Student of the Month for October.

Cauley said students are nominated by instructors and during that process one simple question is asked, why should this student be considered?

"I want to read to you what Mrs. Summers, our health services teacher, put on here," Cauley said. "She said 'Patience is a wonderful student. She is an active listener, respectful and has outstanding grades. Patience is going to make an amazing worker in the healthcare field.'"

Cauley went on to say that these are things they look for and Garland is dependable, loyal, and has a great work ethic.

"Those are things we can’t necessarily teach you at UniTec and though we strive, you guys strive here in Fredericktown to teach that, that comes from a community and from parents," Cauley said. "I am very happy to present this award to Patience Garland for the October Student of the Month at UniTec."

Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Chadd Starkey took a moment to remind the board and all in attendance that Garland was not only competing against students from Fredericktown but also from Central, Farmington, Potosi, West County, Bismark and Kingston.

Next, FHS Cross Country Coach Joe Garrity recognized two of his athletes, Ava Laut and Lyndan Gruenke, for their accomplishments at the state competition.

"I just want to say thank you again for approving this program," Garrity said. "It has been awesome. This is our fourth year, and it has been nothing but positive for me and for our runners. I am definitely proud of how far we have come with that."

Garrity said Gruenke and Laut are both seniors this year and are two of the first group that have ran all four years of the program.

"That is pretty special and I have been coaching them since 7th grade track," Garrity said. "We have come a long way together. They are both super hard workers. Ava was running five miles today just because she is crushing it all the time, and that is why she got to where she did."

Garrity said Laut had a great season. He said her goal for a couple years was to make it to the state meet and this year she did just that.

"She put in a ton of miles this summer and was one of the very few that won a summer shirt for running over 100 miles," Garrity said. "She knew she had to shave off quite a bit of time and she put in the work. That is the thing about running is, it is a stop watch. There isn't a whole lot of other factors. You know where you need to be and you've got to put in the work."

Garrity said Laut won 6 metals, qualified at districts for state, then ran a personal record at the state competition.

"She went to the state meet and ran a PR which was also a new school record," Garrity said. "She has broken her own school record about two or three times."

Garrity said, out of all of the runners on his team, both guys and girls, Laut is the fourth fastest runner. He said she ran a 21.50 at state and finished in the top half of the field.

"I'm super proud of her," Garrity said. "I'm pretty sure Ava is going to continue her running career at MAC next year. They have a great program up there too, so I'm really looking forward to seeing her improvement up there also."

Garrity said Lyndan visited the board last year when he went to the state meet and is back again this year for the same thing.

"He put in that work again over the summer to get better," Garrity said. "This year was even more competitive than last year, so he really had to get after it."

Garrity said Gruenke had 9 top ten finishes, won 11 medals, placed 7th to make all-conference, placed 10th to make all-district, and went to state where he placed 16th.

"He went to state and put it all out there," Garrity said. "He broke his record again running a 16.46 and he was in 16th place so he was all state and hopefully he will continue his career by winning $100 in the Azalea Fun Run."

Lastly, FHS Girls Soccer Coach DJ McFadden spoke to the board about Alivia Buxton who recently signed to play college soccer at Mississippi State.

"She is the first soccer player that we have ever had, boys or girls, that I am aware of, to sign at a division I level," McFadden said. "We are extremely excited for her. She has worked very, very hard to get there."

McFadden said Buxton has been playing soccer at the club level since probably 1st or 2nd grade.

"She plays at an elite club level, travels all over the country and has put a tremendous amount of time in to get where she has got," McFadden said. "If you have never seen her play, you are missing out. She is outstanding to watch. Truly one of the best soccer players around here."

McFadden said, as a freshman and junior Buxton made second team all-state, and sophomore year was lost to COVID.

"It is a very good possibility she will be our leading offensive player, goal scorer, leading our defensive side in steals," McFadden said "I mean she is a game changer anywhere you put her. Great, great kid, tremendous teammate. Never ever do you have to question the effort that she puts in. It has just been an amazing opportunity for me to watch her as an athlete to play and coach her."

McFadden said he wishes he could take credit for her ability, but all the credit goes to her and her parents who have put the time in.

"We just kind of take what she can bring to the table and use her as we can because she can play anywhere and she really does change the game no matter where we put her," McFadden said. "I could stick her in goal and she would change the game there. I mean she is just that type of player, one of a kind."

McFadden said if you get the chance and you have not seen her play come out this spring and watch her because it will be a joy. He said, then we will all get to watch her on TV as she is playing in the SEC.

"We talk about education, it is about the kids and we appreciate the kids that were here tonight that we got to recognize, and we are really proud of you," Starkey said. "You represent Fredericktown very well. We will be watching for what you do later on in your lives. Thank you for putting in the effort and being great students and athletes as well. Congratulations we are proud of you."

