Students visit R-I Board meeting

The Fredericktown R-I School Board had two student visitors, Jan. 19 at its monthly board meeting.
Emilee Goldsmith and her family were in attendance as Gold Dusters Coach Shannon Hovis shared with the board some of Goldsmith's accomplishments for the team and her future.
"This is Emilee Goldsmith and she is a senior with us," Hovis said. "She is going to MBU (Missouri Baptist University) next year and she is going to be dancing on their team."
Hovis said Goldsmith has been a Gold Duster for the last three years but it is apparent she has been dancing from a young age.
"I remember when she came in her sophomore year to tryouts," Hovis said. "I could really tell. I was like 'alright we've got potential here.' I was really excited. She has been a great part of our team."
Hovis said Goldsmith has great teamwork and leadership skills, and is always smiling.
"We are definitely excited for her future at MBU, and we are definitely going to miss her on our team," Hovis said.
Fredericktown R-I Board President Richard Allgier presented Goldsmith with a card from the board.
Representing the Fredericktown Intermediate School Student Council, fifth grader Jackson Follis presented the board, and Board Secretary Judy Graham, with handmade cards in celebration of School Board Recognition Week.
"Today I would like to thank you on behalf of my school, community, teachers and staff," Follis said. "We thank you school board members."
Follis said he wanted to make sure Judy was recognized as well for all of her hard work with the board. He even had extra cards for the administrators.
"Sometimes we get stuck in the business of running the school," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "It is good to see a few of you here this evening. We are proud of you and appreciate everything you have done and look forward to all the accomplishments you will have in the future."
During Starkey's COVID-19 update, he said, at that time the district had zero staff and zero students with COVID, and only 25 in quarantine.
"That is way down from what it was when we left before Christmas," Starkey said. "We are down to about 4% district wide of virtual students. That is around 85, I think. It's been dropping, so that's good news."
Starkey said a sign up sheet will be going around for all staff who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. School staff are in Tier 3 of the current level.
"We don't have a date on when those will be available," Starkey said. "Staff will not be required to get the shot but will have the opportunity to and the health department is going to set those up on their campus. Hopefully that is coming very soon."
In other business, the board discussed food service bids, opened on Jan. 13. Five companies, Aramark, Elior, OPAA, SFE, and Taher sent in proposals.
"What I think would be nice, if you all are in agreement, if we narrow it down to two or three tonight and then maybe in a couple weeks we will invite those two or three back to do a presentation for us," Starkey said. "OPAA was the lowest. Aramark and Elior were kind of neck and neck after that and SFE and Taher were kind of a little bit further away as far as price goes. We are a small district. Price is a big factor. I don’t know if we could justify going up that far."
The board decided to narrow the decision down to OPAA, Aramark, and Elior. The companies will be invited back for brief presentations on Feb. 3.
Starkey presented the board with a bound copy of the district's audit.
"The last couple of pages show that there are no findings or concerns with the audit from the previous year," Starkey said. "That's good news."
Starkey then discussed the football field renovations. He said the district has advertised a request for bids and it has been receiving packet requests. The pre-bid meeting will be 9 a.m., Jan. 28 with bids due and to be opened at 10 a.m., Feb. 10.
Starkey said, during the Fredericktown R-I Foundation meeting, the board wanted to go ahead and start looking at fixing the track.
"What they would like to do is they would like us (district) to get the financing for the track because we would get a better rate as a school district, better interest rate on the money," Starkey said. "Then the foundation would make the yearly payment of whatever that would be."
Starkey said there would be a little risk there because the district would be named on the loan.
"It's a 1976 track that's not had anything done to it," Starkey said.
"It's only going to get more expensive down the line," Board Member Kent Marler said. "If they failed on their second payment we are still getting money in it with the first."
Starkey said he would continue exploring some options as to how the district could get the financing for the track.
During closed session, the board accepted the resignations of two staff members Heather Tibbs, high school communication arts instructor and Jane Kopitsky, elementary/intermediate school social worker due to retirement at the end of the year. Katelyn Hudson also resigned as high school cheer coach. Patrick Kline was approved as a volunteer track coach for 2020-2021.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5 p.m., Feb. 16 at the district offices.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com