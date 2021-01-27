Students visit R-I Board meeting

"Today I would like to thank you on behalf of my school, community, teachers and staff," Follis said. "We thank you school board members."

Follis said he wanted to make sure Judy was recognized as well for all of her hard work with the board. He even had extra cards for the administrators.

"Sometimes we get stuck in the business of running the school," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "It is good to see a few of you here this evening. We are proud of you and appreciate everything you have done and look forward to all the accomplishments you will have in the future."

During Starkey's COVID-19 update, he said, at that time the district had zero staff and zero students with COVID, and only 25 in quarantine.

"That is way down from what it was when we left before Christmas," Starkey said. "We are down to about 4% district wide of virtual students. That is around 85, I think. It's been dropping, so that's good news."

Starkey said a sign up sheet will be going around for all staff who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. School staff are in Tier 3 of the current level.