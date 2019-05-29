The recently released Map the Meal Gap, an annual study of the prevalence of hunger done by Feeding America,® revealed struggles with hunger exist in all 16 counties in the Southeast Missouri Food Bank’s service area.
The study also showed children are more likely to face hunger than the overall population, with the child food insecurity rate at 20.9% compared to 16% for the overall population. Overall rates of food insecurity varied from 10% in Perry County to 23.2% in Pemiscot County The rate in Madison County is 14.6%.
“The study shows many people in our coverage area, especially children, are dealing with hunger on a regular basis,” said food bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys. “This information, coupled with another recent report on senior hunger, helps us see where the need is greatest in our coverage area so we can develop strategies to address those needs.”
Key findings for southeast Missouri include:
• Three of the five counties singled out for having the highest incidence of child hunger are in our area: Mississippi County with a child hunger incidence of 27 percent, Pemiscot County with 25.6 percent and Dunklin County with 24.7 percent.
• Four of the five highest need counties for the overall population are in southeast Missouri: Pemiscot, Mississippi, New Madrid and Dunklin counties. Only St. Louis City posted a higher incidence of hunger.
To address these needs, the SEMO Food Bank supplies food to 138 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless and domestic violence shelters, and senior centers in its coverage area, which goes south to the Arkansas border, north to Ste. Genevieve, east to the state line and west to Van Buren and Carter County. The food bank also provides monthly boxes of food to about 4,800 eligible senior citizens through the Commodity Supplemental Feeding Program, operates The Emergency Feeding Assistance Program for eligible families, Backpacks for Friends weekend feeding program through schools, and mobile food pantries on evenings and weekends for working parents.
“We find that a lot of the people we serve may have a job, but they don’t make enough to make ends meet every month, so they need a little help,” Keys said. “Others may be temporarily unemployed because of a lay-off or plant shutdown. We also see a lot of veterans and senior citizens who may have had a serious health condition that ate up their nest egg or they’re raising grandchildren. Hunger is often the result of a lot of life circumstances.”
“There isn’t a single state or county in America free from child hunger, and it is within our collective power to change that and ensure that today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, chief executive officer of Feeding America. “The Feeding America nationwide network of food banks is investing in our nation’s future by helping to provide over 146 million meals to children every year. Still, Map the Meal Gap highlights that more must be done. Together food banks, corporations, policymakers, donors, volunteers and advocates can solve hunger.”
“I encourage everyone to visit the website, map.feedingamerica.org to find out what hunger looks like in their community and get involved to be part of the solution,” Babineaux-Fontenot continued. “One way is to tell Congress to invest in kids during Child Nutrition Reauthorization legislation and increase access to food for kids during the summer. Your voice matters and we can make a difference.”
Map the Meal Gap 2019 uses data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and food price data and analysis provided by Nielsen, a global provider of information and insights. The study is supported by The Howard G. Buffett Foundation, Conagra Brands Foundation and Nielsen.
Keys encouraged the public to help address hunger in their community by volunteering at a local food pantry or the SEMO Food Bank, donate to the food bank online at semofoodbank.org and encourage legislators to address hunger issues at the state and federal levels.
