'Stuff a Truck' at Oak Grove

Oak Grove Church is having a "stuff A Truck" food drive for the Madison County Food Bank, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 6, at the Dollar General Store (West Main Street) parking lot.
Purchase food at the store of your choice and then drop it off at the West Main location.
Help us feed those in need: James 2: 15-16.
For more information, contact Brother Larry 573-783-5916.
