Volunteers made up of teachers and staff from Marquand-Zion and Fredericktown School Districts will be collecting donations, both supplies and monetary, during the Stuff the Bus event 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 3, at Fredericktown Walmart. 

The items most needed for donation are scissors, 2-pocket folders, spiral notebooks, highlighters, art boxes, dry erase markers, glue sticks and backpacks. However, any and all supply or monetary donations are appreciated.

Stuff the Bus is conveniently during tax free weekend which is Aug. 2 through 4. 

