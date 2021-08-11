 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stuff the Bus
0 comments

Stuff the Bus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stuff the Bus

Fredericktown R-I Social Worker Dana Barton and Marquand-Zion R-VI School Board Member Jo Dunn get ready to load school supplies onto the bus during the Stuff the Bus event, Aug. 7 at the Fredericktown Walmart. 
Stuff the Bus

Fredericktown Municipal Pool Lifeguards Shayna Russom and Lydia Mell have their arms full of school supply donations.
Stuff the Bus

Once the bus is stuffed it travels to the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School where members of the Fredericktown High School Volleyball Team help unload the supplies.
Stuff the Bus

Gabbie McFadden is covered in donated backpacks. 
Stuff the Bus

Keira Francis, Gabbie McFadden, PJ Reutzel, and K'Lee Gabel help unload the school supplies donated during Stuff the Bus, Aug. 7.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Viola Marie Pillman
Obituaries

Viola Marie Pillman

Viola Marie Pillman, 95, died Monday, July 26, 2021 in O'Fallon, Missouri. She was born June 26, 1926 in St. Louis, the daughter of Julio and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News