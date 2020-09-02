Summer 2020: An unusual challenge

In Douglas and Bollinger Counties we discussed our shared frustration with the large meat packing conglomerates impacting prices. We need to make sure our farmers are getting a fair price for their meat. Given all of the concerning practices from large beef packers, I’ve expressed to the Trump Administration that they should fully investigate the actions of these companies. I’m also working on legislation to incentivize cattle co-ops by allowing producers to work together and establish their own packing facilities so they can complete for a better price in the marketplace.

At Rance Daniels Farm in Dunklin County and Patrick Turnage Farms in Pemiscot, along with stops in St Genevieve, New Madrid and others, we talked about China’s commitment to buy more U.S. grown commodities under the Phase One Trade Deal. China has agreed to buy a record $80 billion in U.S. Agriculture and, in July, China made its largest ever purchase of U.S. grown corn. The Phase One agreement with China was a big deal, but now we have to make sure they actually follow through on that agreement. I recently led a group of half a dozen farming focused members of Congress who oversee the President’s trade agenda in calling on the White House to prioritize holding China accountable to their commodity purchase commitments in the deal.

At West Crest Farms in St. Francois we discussed frustration with the Obama-era Hours of Service Regulation which was causing those hauling livestock to often pull over from the road for long periods, endangering the very livestock they were trying to safely transport. This is just one example of the thousands upon thousands of federal regulations unleashed during the Obama – Biden years which not only hurt our farmers, but also ultimately drove up prices for consumers. In 2016, during my summer farm stops, I started compiling a list of all the regulations our farmers said were hurting their business. I thought the list might come in handy if Trump was to win the White House. Sure enough, a few months after he was elected, I was able to give the list to his transition team. Within his first months in office President Trump repealed over half of those I gave him, and he hasn’t stopped since. Government red tape, written by a bureaucrat who has never stepped foot in Missouri is everything which is wrong in Washington. The President has eased that burden to the tune of saving Missouri families over $15,000 a year in unnecessary government regulatory costs – on everything from the milk they buy to the gas they pump.