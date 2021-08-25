 Skip to main content
Summer Full of Life, Blood Drive
Summer Full of Life, Blood Drive

The Junior Order of Eagles 3758 will host a Summer Full of Life, Blood Drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Sept. 1 at the Eagles banquet hall at 411 Burris St.. 

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment. 

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment. 

Share the vibe. Give blood to help save lives. 

