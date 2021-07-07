Summer Reading Program at library

The Summer Reading Program continues on through the month of July at Ozark Regional Library.

Last week, June 29 and July 1, the Fredericktown branch learned how to embroider and all about bees.

During the Nature Embroidery Class, which was held at both the Fredericktown and Ironton branches, those participating were taught how to embroider a Missouri spotted salamander on a tea towel.

They were each provided with all the materials needed to accomplish the task and Ecologist Allison Vaughn was there to teach different stitches to help make the task easier.

During "We Bee Buzzing," the kids first had Aide Maggie Newstead-Adams read them a story about bees entitled "The Beeman" by Laurie Krebs and Valeria Cis. Then Youth Librarian Suzette Spitzmiller taught them a bee song while also working on their counting skills in both English and Spanish.

After the kids finished story time they then had the chance to paint their own pots and take home a pollinator plant.

There is more fun in store for these last few weeks of the Summer Reading Program at ORL. The Fredericktown branch will have Ozark Tales: Granny's Home Remedies at 3 p.m., July 13, I<3 Art at 10 a.m., July 16, Weave Your Story at 1 p.m., July 21, and the Eulenspiegel Puppet Show at 11 a.m., July 22.

