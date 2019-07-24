{{featured_button_text}}

Next week will mark the final week of the Youth Summer Reading activities at Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown. But fear not, there is still plenty of fun ahead starting with the Mad Science program at 10:30 a.m., July 25.

What is it like to walk and move in space? Did they eat ice cream aboard Apollo 11? Explore the answer to these questions and more at Ozark Regional Library during the Mad Science program “Walking on the Moon.”

Kids will travel 238,000 miles above the earth and learn what it’s like to explore space, experience the power of rockets and more. Mad Science will visit each branch of Ozark Regional Library in July as part of the Summer Reading Program, A Universe of Stories, and will help commemorate the 50th anniversary of man first landing on the moon.

At 6 p.m., July 29 the Force will be with all attendees of a Star Wars-themed Teen Escape Room. At 9:30 a.m., July 31 the final story time for the summer will be held, at which youth will learn about and design their own constellations. At 11 a.m., Aug. 1, a space-themed youth Escape Room will challenge and delight all present.

All participants of the Summer Reading Club should be sure to turn in their reading logs by Aug. 2, in order to be entered to win the grand prizes for their age group. Please contact the Ozark Regional Library at 573-783-2120 with any questions you may have regarding these programs or their website at http://ozarkregional.org/

All programs are free of charge. This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Secretary of State."

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments