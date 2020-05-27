× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ozark Regional Library will host the annual Summer Reading Program from June 1-July 31 at all of its branches. The theme for Summer Reading Program is “Imagine Your Story."

Readers and Listeners from ages 0-teen are invited to come to the library to register for Summer Reading Program and to pick up a bag which will contain all the information they will need for summer reading fun. Listeners will be required to read 20 books in order to qualify for a prize, and for the grand prize drawing to be held at the end of the summer. Readers and Teen Readers will be challenged to read eight books and perform two tasks to qualify for prizes.

Patrons may pick up a “Take and Make” bag which contains materials to make crafts. Most bags will contain everything needed to make the craft, although some will require ordinary supplies such as scissors, glue, crayons, or paint. Take and Make bags will be available each week on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The library will also host a FaceBook Live Craft program. Youth Services Librarian Shannon Sansom will demonstrate making crafts for patrons to follow at home. For these programs, check the library’s website for the supply list. The dates for FaceBook Live Craft Programs will be June 11; June 25, July 9, and July 23 at 11 a.m.

The library will continue to host its Celebrity Virtual Story Times through the summer. In July, we plan to read fairy tales, and ask patrons to supply the illustrations. We will be reading The Little Red Hen, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, and Jack and the Beanstalk. Paper will be supplied in your child’s bag; illustrations may be dropped off at any Ozark Regional Library branch. They may also be scanned and emailed to: ssansom@ozarkregional.org

