Registration for the Ozark Regional Library's Summer Reading Program began, June 1. Head into the Fredericktown branch located on South Main.

Facebook Live Craft Programs

For our Live Craft programs, we suggest you have the following items on hand: paper plates (the thin flimsy ones), paint, crayons, or markers, white glue, scissors, glitter, construction paper, yarn or ribbon.

Find our Facebook page at Ozark Regional Library Systems.

Parental supervision is suggested.

June 11 at 11 a.m. Toilet Paper Roll Art (you’ll need an empty paper roll)

June 25 at 11 a.m. Dragon and Unicorn Finger Puppets

July 9 at 11 a.m. Fairy Bottle (you will need an clean empty water or soda bottle)

July 23 at 11 a.m. Wand Making 101 (stop by the library to pick up your Basic Wand; we are going to embellish them during class; you will also need a permanent marker pen in the color of your choice)

Take & Make