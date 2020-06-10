Registration for the Ozark Regional Library's Summer Reading Program began, June 1. Head into the Fredericktown branch located on South Main.
Facebook Live Craft Programs
For our Live Craft programs, we suggest you have the following items on hand: paper plates (the thin flimsy ones), paint, crayons, or markers, white glue, scissors, glitter, construction paper, yarn or ribbon.
Find our Facebook page at Ozark Regional Library Systems.
Parental supervision is suggested.
June 11 at 11 a.m. Toilet Paper Roll Art (you’ll need an empty paper roll)
June 25 at 11 a.m. Dragon and Unicorn Finger Puppets
July 9 at 11 a.m. Fairy Bottle (you will need an clean empty water or soda bottle)
July 23 at 11 a.m. Wand Making 101 (stop by the library to pick up your Basic Wand; we are going to embellish them during class; you will also need a permanent marker pen in the color of your choice)
Take & Make
Stop by the library each week to pick up a “Take & Make” kit. Kits are appropriate for children ages 6 and up, and contain almost everything needed to make the craft. You will need to provide crayons or markers, scissors, and glue. “Take & Make” kits will be distributed each week starting on Mondays while supplies last. “Take & Make” kits may vary at each branch. Take & Make Kits are recommended for children ages 6 and up.
Calling All Artists!
Our July Virtual Story Time will include well-known fairy tales. In your registration bag, you will find a blank white construction paper page. Draw your illustration of a scene from one of the following fairy tales: The Little Red Hen, Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk.
Return your illustration to your branch library by June 19. Include your name, age and title of the story you are illustrating.
June 31-- All Reading Logs due
Week of August 7--Winners of the Grand Prize drawing will be announced
