Summer Reading Winners
Summer Reading Winners

Summer Reading Program Winner

The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library concluded its Summer Story Time, July 31. Those who completed the necessary book log and returned their forms to the library were entered into a drawing. Brooke Matthews was one of three winners chosen. 
Summer Reading Program Winner

Ben Royer was one of three Summer Reading Program winners who received a bag full of prizes such as a gift card, t-shirt, train whistle, pen topper, cowbell, gnome duck, frisbee and more. 
Summer Reading Program Winner

Jesse Davis was one of three lucky winners of the Fredericktown branch of theh Ozark Regional Library's Summer Reading Program. 
