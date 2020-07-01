Summer School Fun

Clauser said the students knew about the visit because they were sent home with a note the day before letting parents know their child would probably be wet when they came home. He said the students were excited about seeing the truck but more excited about getting wet.

"We have an awesome community that cares about kids and steps up to help out the school," Clauser said. "We appreciate the fire department for providing this opportunity for our students and we especially want to thank the men who volunteered their time to make it happen."

The fire department's visit was not the only fun had at summer school this year. The first and second grade students were offered enrichment classes where they explored different topics such as Fun and Fitness, Under the Sea, Discovery with Disney, Learn S'more, Artists in Action and Superhero Academy.

Clauser said teachers planned eight one-hour lessons to present to four different groups over the two weeks and students rotated through four of the six classes that were offered.

"Incoming kindergartners were in our Jump Start program," Clauser said. "This is a great way for these students with various backgrounds such as preschool, head start, daycare or home, to all come together to practice procedures and experience what it will be like at school in the fall."