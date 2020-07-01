Summer School Fun

After months of virtual learning, the Fredericktown School District has spent the last few weeks enjoying an in person summer school.
Fredericktown Elementary School ended their summer learning on Tuesday but filled their days with as much fun as possible.
"After three months, it's great to have our students back," Fredericktown Elementary School Principal Joe Clauser said. "They were so excited on the first day, happy to see their teachers and their friends. When we closed, no one knew that would be the last day we were at school for the year, so we have all been waiting a while to get back together."
As a treat for the elementary summer school students, the Fredericktown Fire Department made a special visit and brought with them their ladder truck.
"Mark Stamp showed the kids what firefighters wear to protect them from the blaze, and he demonstrated the ladder on the truck," Clauser said. "They tried to spray the building with water but it wouldn't reach quite that far."
Stamp said he showed the kids all about the ladder truck and showed them how he uses it for reaching places which normally could not be reached.
"I showed them how we aim the water at different areas from the ground with the end of the 65 foot ladder," Stamp said. "Honestly it was easy to see their favorite part of my visit was being sprayed by the water."
Clauser said the students knew about the visit because they were sent home with a note the day before letting parents know their child would probably be wet when they came home. He said the students were excited about seeing the truck but more excited about getting wet.
"We have an awesome community that cares about kids and steps up to help out the school," Clauser said. "We appreciate the fire department for providing this opportunity for our students and we especially want to thank the men who volunteered their time to make it happen."
The fire department's visit was not the only fun had at summer school this year. The first and second grade students were offered enrichment classes where they explored different topics such as Fun and Fitness, Under the Sea, Discovery with Disney, Learn S'more, Artists in Action and Superhero Academy.
Clauser said teachers planned eight one-hour lessons to present to four different groups over the two weeks and students rotated through four of the six classes that were offered.
"Incoming kindergartners were in our Jump Start program," Clauser said. "This is a great way for these students with various backgrounds such as preschool, head start, daycare or home, to all come together to practice procedures and experience what it will be like at school in the fall."
Clauser said they had a fun afternoon activity each day including tug of war, scooter races and a dance party.
"We also served popsicles each afternoon as a fun treat," Clauser said. "Today, we had ice cream sandwich sundaes as the afternoon activity. On days 5 and 10, we had special activities. Day 5 was a trip to the park. We walked down, played at the park and had a picnic lunch. For day 10, we had a drive-in theater in the cafeteria."
Clauser said students decorated boxes as their cars and sat in them to watch the movie. He said they served popcorn and drinks as well as had a picnic lunch to end summer school on a high note.
Despite the coronavirus concerns summer school attendance has been very close to the same as previous years.
"It hasn't really felt that much different," Clauser said. "The kids have been well behaved, the teachers have been excited to be here and everyone has had a great time!"
Clauser said the school has increased cleaning, been practicing better hand washing, added water bottle filling stations instead of water fountains and have been teaching and reviewing good hygiene habits. He said social distancing is very hard for this age group, so they focus on hygiene and cleanliness.
"Teachers and staff were ready to switch back to in person learning," Clauser said. "This is what they've been trained to do, what they practice doing, what they love doing. Being with kids, interacting with them, loving on them. It hasn't been hard for them. They've waited three months for this!"
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
