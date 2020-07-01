Summer Water Safety Tips

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, is encouraging everyone to incorporate safety into any plans to enjoy Missouri’s waterways. Troopers patrol the state’s waterways to enforce Missouri’s boating laws and assist where needed. Everyone enjoying these areas is asked to do their part.

Swimming Safety

Wear a life jacket, take a friend with you, know your swimming ability, and stay sober around water. Pay close attention to children around water. Missouri’s lakes and rivers can include currents, drop-offs, and floating debris that make swimming more challenging. Exhaustion is a very real possibility if you’ve been swimming for a long period of time. Don’t make the mistake of overestimating your swimming ability. All swimmers are encouraged to use a life jacket, especially young children and inexperienced swimmers. Younger, inexperienced swimmers may become exhausted before they realize they are in trouble.

Avoid putting yourself at risk when trying to assist someone who is struggling in the water. Assist them by tossing a flotation device or extending an object to them. Keep yourself safe. If you do have to enter the water to assist them, always put on a life jacket first.

Floating Safety