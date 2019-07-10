{{featured_button_text}}
Sun & Moon Yoga Class Reaches For The Stars

Instructor Juli Kline taught a 45-minute "Sun & Moon Yoga" session on July 2 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library. The activity was part of the summer reading program, A Universe of Stories, and was a free and easy yoga class with a concentration on cosmos inspired yoga poses and breathing.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
