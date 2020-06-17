Sunscreen 101: How to get the most out of your sun protection products

The second thing to check for on a label is the term “broad spectrum,” which means the product protects against both UVA and UVB radiation. Both types of UV rays penetrate the skin and cause skin damage that can lead to skin cancer.

Once you’ve decided on your SPF and checked that a product is labeled broad spectrum, you can decide on other qualities based on personal preference and lifestyle. For example, this may include checking the list of active ingredients on the bottle. Look for a mineral-based product containing zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide if you have sensitive skin — they’re less likely to cause skin reactions than some other active ingredients. However, some people prefer the so-called chemical sunscreens, which utilize ingredients like avobenzone and octisalate and can be easier to apply than mineral formulas. Many sunscreens combine both types of active ingredients.

Sunscreens also come in lotion, powder, spray and stick form. There are quality options available in every formulation. See which products The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends for safe and effective use in your sun protection strategy at SkinCancer.org/recommended-products.

How Much, How Often?