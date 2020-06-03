Supporting a little boy's dream

Peo said Oliver got to put a vest and helmet on him, to show him how heavy the gear is.

"They even showed him where they put all of their gadgets on their uniform," Peo said. "They wished him a happy birthday again and told him they hope he follows his passion and becomes an officer one day."

Peo said Oliver is a shy kid at first but was definitely excited see to the officers pull up.

"Over the moon doesn't come close," Peo said. "I think he was in shock that he was getting all of the attention and got to touch everything."

Oliver said his favorite part was the "walkie talkie," the PA system.

Peo said they always try to make each birthday special. She said there is not always a huge party or a giant surprise but they try to make the best of the day.

"This birthday was very different than most due to COVID," Peo said. "Our original plan was to attend the opening day of the Farmington Water Park and go have dinner out afterwards. We usually invite family and friends over and play until the late evening."

Peo said those things were not an option this year so they made the best of the situation and the officers made sure it was still very special for Oliver.