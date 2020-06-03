Supporting a little boy's dream

Oliver Peo dreams of being a police officer when he grows up, and for one day, on his sixth birthday, his dream felt a little bit closer.
Oliver said he has wanted to be a police officer since he was a baby. He had his first set of play handcuffs and guns at one and a half years old.
His mother Brittney Peo said Oliver has never wanted to be anything else.
Oliver said he wants to be a police officer because he can arrest people and protect the world.
Fredericktown Police Officers Ethan Nickelson and Jeremy Williams took time out of their days on Oliver's birthday, May 23, to surprise him at his home.
"When they arrived, Officer Williams and Officer Nickelson stepped out of their vehicles and walked up to Oliver and said they heard he had a birthday today," Oliver's mother Brittney Peo said. "Oliver is a little shy at first so he was pretty quiet."
Peo said the officers asked Oliver if he wanted to tour the inside of a police car, and he quickly hopped down from the porch and followed them.
"When Oliver got to the car, he was given a birthday card and a big Nerf gun that was donated by the Fredericktown Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Department," Peo said. "Officer Nickelson showed Oliver how to use the sirens, the PA, and the horn."
Peo said Oliver got to put a vest and helmet on him, to show him how heavy the gear is.
"They even showed him where they put all of their gadgets on their uniform," Peo said. "They wished him a happy birthday again and told him they hope he follows his passion and becomes an officer one day."
Peo said Oliver is a shy kid at first but was definitely excited see to the officers pull up.
"Over the moon doesn't come close," Peo said. "I think he was in shock that he was getting all of the attention and got to touch everything."
Oliver said his favorite part was the "walkie talkie," the PA system.
Peo said they always try to make each birthday special. She said there is not always a huge party or a giant surprise but they try to make the best of the day.
"This birthday was very different than most due to COVID," Peo said. "Our original plan was to attend the opening day of the Farmington Water Park and go have dinner out afterwards. We usually invite family and friends over and play until the late evening."
Peo said those things were not an option this year so they made the best of the situation and the officers made sure it was still very special for Oliver.
"I would love to thank the officers," Peo said. "As a parent you do everything you can to encourage your child to follow their dream. Unfortunately there is not enough positivity surrounding the police force and everything they do for our community."
Peo said she is so grateful that Oliver was able to see a different side of being a policeman that is not seen on television.
"The side that takes time out of their day to come say happy birthday to a small town kid with a big dream," Peo said. "This wasn't a lights, sirens, and guns drawn situation. This was two respectable men supporting my little boy's passion and showing him just how cool being an officer can be. The police department puts our safety and lives first every day, but on this day they put the happiness of a child, in this upside down world, first and I will never be able to thank them enough."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
