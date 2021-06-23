When we hear the word surprise, I believe most of us have a tendency to think of something exciting/special.

As a child or young person, we love to hear the words, “I have a surprise for you.”

When I was a youngster, little things would be exciting. Surprises came in all forms of special treats. Nothing extravagant. Just reminders of how much I was thought about and loved by my family.

Today, I’m afraid many have the opinion that unless our gifts are large/expensive/the latest of fashion, then they aren’t worth much.

Society often has a way of influencing our choices and decisions on what is truly important. Most of us are generous people. We are more than willing to give when we see a need. The joy that happens when we watch someone receive something that is totally unexpected is heartwarming. It makes one smile. It is true, many of us like surprises. It warms the heart to think that others took time to do something special and unexpected for us. Yet, there are others that appreciate the efforts put forth, but just do not like being surprised.