Susan Reid spreading generosity from a far
Susan Reid spreading generosity from a far

Susan Reid Donates Artwork To ORL

Susan Reid, a talented artist from California and former Fredericktown resident, donated a painting specifically created for the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library. Her son, Scott Reid, pictured to left, lives locally and visited the library Aug. 26 to present the work of art to ORL Librarian Tim Smith. Susan Reid has also recently donated some of her collection to the Historic Madison County Society and they are being sold as a fundraising event. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

