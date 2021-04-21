Swinging at life's curveballs

Bowman said there are a few less kids playing this year than in 2019, but she thinks that is due to them growing up and moving on to the adult division. The league overall has grown substantially as it was reported in 2018 to only consist of 15 players total.

"I would like to see the kids group grow a little in the next couple of seasons," Bowman said. "The support continues to be far greater than Danny and I could imagine."

Bowman said, Cap America donated all the shirts and hats, Madison County Service Coordination, Walmart, and a few families made monetary donations to help purchase equipment and trophies, and Copper Mines Church donated water and snacks for the season. She said the City of Fredericktown also donates the use of the fields and is going to start putting lines on the fields so the players get the full experience.

The goals of the league have always been to stay safe, have fun, make new friends and learn a little about baseball," Bowman said. "I believe we reach those goals every year and even exceeded all of them."

Bowman said she loves seeing the increase of confidence of the players game after game. She said most of them are reluctant to play at first, but after a few games, they become very comfortable while playing.