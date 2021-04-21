Swinging at life's curveballs

The 2021 Madison County Buddy Ball League played its first game of the season Saturday.
The season was supposed to begin March 10 but, due to rain showers, the night and morning before, the field was declared too wet to play. The kids and adults were excited to finally get out on the field, not only because of the delayed opener but also from taking the 2020 season off due to COVID-19.
"We are very excited to be able to play this year," Madison County Buddy Ball League Organizer Missy Bowman said. "I think it is very important for the players to be able to return to some of their normal activities that they enjoyed doing."
Bowman said she has two kids that are players and two that are buddies.
"They were upset that it was canceled last year, but understood, because all of their activities were canceled," Bowman said. "They were very excited to have played their first game on Saturday."
The Bowman kids were not the only ones excited to see Buddy Ball back at bat. Despite a brief one hour rain delay, players, buddies and family members all had huge smiles on their faces as they took their positions on the field.
The 2021 season consists of 35 players, 15 in the kids and 20 in the adult divisions.
"We are expecting a couple more players to sign up next week," Bowman said. "We have just enough buddies for the kids but the adult group could use a few more helpers during the game."
Bowman said there are a few less kids playing this year than in 2019, but she thinks that is due to them growing up and moving on to the adult division. The league overall has grown substantially as it was reported in 2018 to only consist of 15 players total.
"I would like to see the kids group grow a little in the next couple of seasons," Bowman said. "The support continues to be far greater than Danny and I could imagine."
Bowman said, Cap America donated all the shirts and hats, Madison County Service Coordination, Walmart, and a few families made monetary donations to help purchase equipment and trophies, and Copper Mines Church donated water and snacks for the season. She said the City of Fredericktown also donates the use of the fields and is going to start putting lines on the fields so the players get the full experience.
The goals of the league have always been to stay safe, have fun, make new friends and learn a little about baseball," Bowman said. "I believe we reach those goals every year and even exceeded all of them."
Bowman said she loves seeing the increase of confidence of the players game after game. She said most of them are reluctant to play at first, but after a few games, they become very comfortable while playing.
"Another highlight is seeing the buddies grow in their confidence and leadership," Bowman said. "We could not do this without our buddies. They have one of the most important jobs in our league."
Bowman said one buddy in particular caught her attention on Saturday.
"This is his third year being a buddy," Bowman said. "The first year, I remember he was pretty quiet and looked to the adults for ideas on what he needed to do. But on Saturday he was not signed to a specific player. He noticed that one of the players was really reluctant to go out onto the field and he walked up to him and said 'hey, I can be your buddy if you want.' The player then followed him onto the field. This was a huge step for this player and meant a lot to his parents."
This is what Buddy Ball is all about, making friends, and growing together. Regardless of what curveball life has thrown at them, nothing is going to stop these players and their buddies from having a great time.
"I would like to thank all of our sponsors, all of the coaches, volunteers, families and all of the buddies," Bowman said. "Without each one of them, this fun opportunity for our players would not be possible."
