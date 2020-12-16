Swooping in to save Christmas

Shop with a Hero once again filled the Fredericktown Walmart with hundreds of smiling faces from adults and children. The eighth annual event went off without a hitch, helping 116 children make Christmas a little more cheerful.
The morning of Dec. 9 started off at 7:30 a.m., as children filed in through the doors and found themselves a hero to help them shop. In this case, the heroes were firefighters, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, highway patrol officers, paramedics, pharmacists, school personnel and many others who helped make the event possible throughout the year.
Thanks to the generosity of businesses, groups and individuals throughout the community, each child had the opportunity to pick out his or her Christmas gifts. The Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition, the sponsor of the event, gave each child a budget of $100 to shop with a hero.
“We have so many volunteers and community members who work hard to raise the money for this event every year, and this year in particular, those volunteers worked extra hard,” Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said. “Fundraising events all year had to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but thanks to the dedication of our community, we were able to reach our goal."
Hovis said Walmart is always great for allowing the group to take over the store. He said they were still allowed to come in and hold the event but, due to COVID-19, they did not have the cookies and milk or gift wrapping stations to eliminate groups gathering together.
"Our school resource officers always do such a great job making sure the kids who need the help get it," Hovis said. "They put so much work into it.”
Hovis said the entire team comes together to make the day happen, and he thinks they all make a really good team. He said everyone has their roll and does a great job pulling it all together.
"Things were tougher this year, and we had to take extra safety precautions, but we are still glad we got to do it," Hovis said. "We are so blessed and thankful for those that did step up and give. Even if it was a smaller donation than normal. It doesn't matter if you normally give $100 and you only gave $20 this year. It helped us reach our goal. It is all about those kids."
The smiles on the children's faces as they shopped said it all, as they chose the toys they have been eyeing all year. Popular toys this year were Nerf Guns and Barbies but some went for the big ticket items such as a tablet, bike or even a hover board.
One of the shoppers went straight for the soda isle and picked up a case of Mountain Dew and a case of Pepsi. Another chose to have photos printed off and found frames to hang in her room.
“The entire experience gets you into the Christmas spirit,” Hovis said. “I look forward to this day all year long. The children light up when they see Santa, and it is fun to see the kids and all the volunteers cut loose and have fun shopping.”
Hovis said the experience is just as impactful for his officers and all the other volunteers involved.
“You can't help but love every minute of the morning,” Hovis said. “For that time you are shopping with that child, nothing else matters. Everything is about them and what they want. They do not have worry about life. They just get to be kids.”
FFPCC received a last minute donation from Ben Minkel and thanks to that donation they were able to spread a little extra holiday cheer this year. A handful of the heroes took a ride out to a deserving family, chosen by the school counselors, with a $1,000 donation to make their holiday season a little brighter.
Hovis said the family is very deserving and the single mother of five has raised some particularly awesome children.
"Her kids even brought cookies and hand written thank you letters for the people they got to shop with," Hovis said. "Everybody that we talk to says how nice they are and being able to bless them with a gift, that moment made my day."
Hovis said, of all the things he is involved with, when it comes to giving back, Shop with a Hero is his favorite thing to be a involved in. He said the event is for the kids and to ensure they all have a wonderful Christmas, but it means just as much to the heroes, maybe even more.
“Everybody is on the nice list this year,” Santa said. “I’ve been watching our heroes all morning and their kindness would make even the Grinch’s heart grow.”
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
