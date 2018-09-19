Subscribe for 17¢ / day

There are certain "symbols" we recognize as representing an organization, a country, or a belief system.

Symbols can be set before us for either good or bad. We must decide for ourselves what is true. For instance, the swastika during World War II stood for Hilter’s theology of making his nation "pure." People followed his ideals and the lives of millions were changed forever. The sickle stood for Russia at one point and time and their dominance and power that they wanted the entire world to fear. The cross represents a way of salvation for those who would believe.

Our United States of America has two symbols that we think of as meaningful; the bald eagle and our American flag. Sadly, for a while now, our flag has been disrespected by some who don’t value its significance. But to most Americans, our flag means freedom.

During past wars, our flag has gone before our military and been placed in spots of victory. When tragedy has struck, someone places our flag for others to see, and courage rises to the top and tragic situations are overcome.

This past week, I saw two pictures that made tears come to my eyes and a gratefulness and pride in my country that rose up within me. During our country’s remembrance of 9/11, a bald eagle landed on the top of a firetruck’s flag pole and rested during a ceremony. To me it was a reminder that we have the strength we need with our Heavenly Father’s help, even under the worst of circumstances.

The second picture I saw was that of a torn and tattered flag, waving fearlessly in the battering winds of hurricane Florence. It was withstanding the fierceness of the wind and rain and remaining the symbol it represents of "the land of the free and the home of the brave."

We have watched as hundreds and hundreds of volunteers and everyday people have come to the rescue and aid of those in need. We give and support every time there is a crisis. That’s who the majority of Americans are. Let’s never forget how blessed we are as a nation and continue to be grateful for all we have.

The next time you see a bald eagle or the American flag, why not just say “God bless America” and do your best to make it so!

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net

