 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Table donated to Eagles
0 comments

Table donated to Eagles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Homestead Collection Builds Custom Table For FOE

The Fredericktown Eagles ladies Auxiliary would like to thank Wil Miller for his beautiful craftsmanship in the creation of this custom pub table for our lodge. Wil owns The Homestead Collection and has been commissioned by the ladies auxiliary to build a custom bar ledge for around the new pool table area in the social room. Social room remodel is coming this summer.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Madison County Fair 2021

We are excited to announce this year’s outstanding lineup for our Madison County Fair and are asking everyone in our community--individuals, f…

+2
Future is bright
Democrat News

Future is bright

The transition from middle school to high school can be challenging for some students, so as a way to help make it easier the R-I School Distr…

Prom After Party
Democrat News

Prom After Party

Prom is a fun night for high school juniors and seniors to let loose and have a good time, but for many the night ends too quickly.

+5
Pie in the Face
Democrat News

Pie in the Face

Last week, three Fredericktown Intermediate School teachers willingly took pies to the face to help the Student Council raise money for the Ma…

Victoria Lynn Montgomery
Obituaries

Victoria Lynn Montgomery

Victoria Lynn Montgomery, 74, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. She was born June 3, 1946 in Glendale, West Virginia, the daugh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News